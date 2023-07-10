Challenger settles real estate unit divestment

Challenger has settled the sale of its real estate business to Elanor Investors Group for the final price of $38 million.

The total consideration, which represents 24.8 million shares issued in ASX-listed Elanor (ENN), is before-tax and transaction and other costs.

Challenger was originally set to receive $41.8 million. However, when a major client, Abu Dhabi Investment Council, decided it would not transfer to the new owners, the price tag dropped to $37.7 million.

ADIC instead became an acquirer, securing a 3% stake in Elanor. Challenger now has a 14% stake in Elanor, down from the 18% stake it originally anticipated.

Challenger has allocated 4.5 million out of the 24.8 million shares to ADIC in finalising the deal, but this is subject to a buy-back based contingent on certain milestones.

Challenger's real estate funds management business has about $3.4 billion in assets across the retail, industrial and office sectors. Elanor now has $6.4 billion in assets under management post-transaction.

Upon announcing its divestment, Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said at the time that combining its real estate platform with Elanor will provide a significant uplift in capability and scale.

"Challenger will benefit from both alignment and access to growth via the acquisition of a strategic stake in Elanor, and we are excited to continue to grow the real estate platform together with the Elanor team," he said.

The deal involves Challenger subsidiary Fidante exclusively distributing Elanor's existing and new funds.

In February, Elanor chief executive Glenn Willis flagged the boutique was on the hunt for acquisition opportunities.

"In regards to new investment sectors, we continue to build out our funds management platform into new sectors. That is our objective," he said.

"And indeed, we're looking to establish funds in both the industrial and ag sectors in the short term. "And finally, we continue to actively pursue strategic acquisition opportunities for the group, opportunities to achieve our growth ambitions to deliver strong growth in both funds under management, and more importantly, security holder value. We see this environment as one where such opportunities are more likely to eventuate."