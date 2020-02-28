NEWS
Executive Appointments
Challenger recruits Generation Life co-chiefs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 28 FEB 2020   12:39PM

Generation Life's co-chiefs have landed a joint general manager role at Challenger, a month after resigning from their old jobs.

Lucy Foster and Catherine van der Veen have been hired as Challenger's general manager for advice transformation, Financial Standard understands.

The role will focus on growing Challenger's annuities products among financial advisers.

The duo will report to Angela Murphy, Challenger's chief executive of distribution, product and marketing, and are expected to start next month.

Challenger declined to comment on the appointment.

Challenger is the leading annuities provider in Australia, but domestic annuity sales were down 25% in the first half.

In Australia, Lifetime annuity sales tumbled 52% while term annuity sales were down 16%, with Challenger attributing the dip to new means testing rules and disruption in advice.

In all, total annuity sales were $2 billion for the half, down 9% after accounting for the 24% dip in domestic sales and 169% increase in Japan sales.

This is Foster and van der Veen's third job-sharing role. Prior to joining Generation Life as joint chiefs in January 2018, they worked at CBA as executive managers in the wealth management division, focused on strategy and planning.

Foster is a former KPMG management consultant while van der Veen worked at BT, including as the head of product for BT Super for Life.

They resigned from Generation Life in January, after two years on the job.

Their last half yearly results said 106 new advisers wrote business for Generation Life for the first time during the period, while 791 submitted business (up 22.5% pcp).

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett was announced as the duo's replacement, as he stepped down from his existing role as chief executive of Generation Development Group (GDG) to assume the position.

