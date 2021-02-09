NEWS
Investment
Challenger on track to performance target
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 FEB 2021   12:47PM

The investment manager recorded a marginal increase in statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) to $222.8 million, up $2.4 million on the previous corresponding period in its half-year results.

On a normalised basis, NPAT dropped by 29% to $136.8 million while normalised net profit before tax came down 30% to $196 million.

Challenger chief executive Richard Howes said the performance is in line with guidance to deliver full-year normalised NPAT between $390 million and $440 million.

"We remain strongly capitalised with prudent portfolio settings which are appropriate given our growing customer franchise," Howes said.

Despite the lower earnings, group assets under management grew by 14% to $96 billion and Fidante Partners net inflows nearly tripled to $5.8 billion due to strong institutional and retail flows and in turn increased net income to $49.7 million from $45.5 million.

Challenger's institutional manager CIP Asset Management recorded a 1% increase in funds under management and a $600,000 decrease in net income to $31.6 million which Challenger said was due to lower transaction fees.

In addition, Challenger Life recorded a 10% increase in sales to $3.4 billion, including long-term annuity sales while domestic annuity sales were up 11%. Earnings before interest and tax was $193 million.

The annuities business changed its investment portfolio to be more defensive due to the pandemic which resulted in $3 billion in liquidity which is being deployed into higher-yielding assets.

"We continue to be the number one provider of secure retirement income streams in Australia and have benefited from our strategy of diversifying into institutional and overseas markets," Howes said.

Looking ahead, Challenger's acquisition of Catholic Super's banking business, MyLife My Finance, is set to provide the group with a wider reach.

"It allows us to play a greater role in supporting customer retirement income, and attracting new customers more directly, including pre-retirees," Howes said.

"The high strategic acquisition reflects our confidence in the broader role that guaranteed products will play in retirement, the growth that we will enjoy as a result, and our willingness to invest to capture this growth over the medium term."

The board declared an interim dividend of 9.5 cents per share, fully franked.

Read more: ChallengerChallenger LifeCIP Asset ManagementFidante PartnersRichard Howes
