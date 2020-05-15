NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Challenger launches new retirement tool
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAY 2020   12:45PM

Challenger has launched a new tool to help retirees and pre-retirees better understand the financial realities of retirement.

The annuity provider has today launched Retire with Confidence, a tool designed to help retirees understand how long their superannuation will actually last in retirement.

The tool, available on the firm's website, has been co-designed with retirees and pre-retirees, and aims to overcome the longevity disconnect which impacts Australians' ability to understand the reality of their finances later in life.

Challenger's behavioural research shows Australians hold various misconceptions about their retirement income, and still harbour barriers in speaking with advisers.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

According to Challenger chief executive distribution, product and marketing Angela Murphy, the firm decided to "do more of the heavy lifting", to help time-poor advisers explain the risks retirees face, including educating Australians about the benefits of annuities.

"They [advisers] are under so much pressure. The sources of revenue are changing underneath them, their costs in terms of licenses and services have increased dramatically," Murphy told Financial Standard.

"So everything within their practice needs to be focused on how they can be efficient and drive the cost of advice down, and explaining a really different product is actually a big ask."

With so much content already focused on advisers, the tool sees Challenger pivot some of its expertise towards a more consumer friendly means of educating people about the risks of retirement.

"We thought 'Well can we take that, customise it and make it suitable for a consumer audience?', so that we can do more of the work in terms of helping retirees think about the risks they face, trying to tackle perhaps some of those behavioural biases that we were seeing, and do some of the work so that they were more ready for an advice conversation," Murphy said.

The tool - which has been in development for much of the last year - uses gamification to test retirees' perceived confidence, with users asked to guess when their super will run out. It then educates retirees on the different sources of retirement income, and demonstrates how annuities can complement their super and the age pension.

Murphy told Financial Standard Challenger hopes to work with advice practices to understand how they could work closer with advisers to incorporate the tool into discussions.

With COVID-19 shaking financial markets to their core over the last few months, Murphy said retirement income is again in the spotlight. Even though there is so much distraction in the market, Murphy said Challenger believes the tool is worth having out in the open, given retirees and pre-retirees are still tasked with planning their future.

"Retirees without a guaranteed source of income may now be facing increasing uncertainty in an unchartered landscape," Murphy said.

"Many older Australians might be questioning the confidence they previously had about their financial situation, and reviewing their retirement income plan to understand how long their savings and investments might last.

"Integral to our vision to create financial security in retirement is engaging and educating older Australians about retirement income. Planning for retirement can be complex with a range of risks and options to consider. We wanted to create a tool for retirees that brought these elements together in a simple way to help build confidence and understanding about income options in retirement."

Read more: RetireesRetirementChallengerAnnuitiesFinancial StandardAge PensionAngela MurphySuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
The blame game
APRA to track ERS payment times
Technical Services Forum: Testing risk tolerance
Members begin to turn on industry funds
Super funds need to act like banks: PM
Practice valuations avoid COVID-19 hit
Challenger hires retail distribution lead
Darwinian time for super
Has COVID-19 solved the advice problem?
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
Editor's Choice
Challenger launches new retirement tool
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:45PM
Challenger has launched a new tool to help retirees and pre-retirees better understand the financial realities of retirement.
State Street fund purges tobacco, weapons
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
State Street's international equities trust, which tracks MSCI World ex Australia, is set to exclude tobacco and controversial weapons.
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:04PM
Superannuation funds are set to permanently avoid negative tax outcomes upon merging, after an amendment bill sailed through parliament yesterday.
FASEA blame game on in earnest
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:45PM
Both the government and the opposition have been happy to blame one another for the Parliament's failure to pass the FASEA extension bill this week.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Djtb2wML