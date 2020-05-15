Challenger launches new retirement tool

Challenger has launched a new tool to help retirees and pre-retirees better understand the financial realities of retirement.

The annuity provider has today launched Retire with Confidence, a tool designed to help retirees understand how long their superannuation will actually last in retirement.

The tool, available on the firm's website, has been co-designed with retirees and pre-retirees, and aims to overcome the longevity disconnect which impacts Australians' ability to understand the reality of their finances later in life.

Challenger's behavioural research shows Australians hold various misconceptions about their retirement income, and still harbour barriers in speaking with advisers.

According to Challenger chief executive distribution, product and marketing Angela Murphy, the firm decided to "do more of the heavy lifting", to help time-poor advisers explain the risks retirees face, including educating Australians about the benefits of annuities.

"They [advisers] are under so much pressure. The sources of revenue are changing underneath them, their costs in terms of licenses and services have increased dramatically," Murphy told Financial Standard.

"So everything within their practice needs to be focused on how they can be efficient and drive the cost of advice down, and explaining a really different product is actually a big ask."

With so much content already focused on advisers, the tool sees Challenger pivot some of its expertise towards a more consumer friendly means of educating people about the risks of retirement.

"We thought 'Well can we take that, customise it and make it suitable for a consumer audience?', so that we can do more of the work in terms of helping retirees think about the risks they face, trying to tackle perhaps some of those behavioural biases that we were seeing, and do some of the work so that they were more ready for an advice conversation," Murphy said.

The tool - which has been in development for much of the last year - uses gamification to test retirees' perceived confidence, with users asked to guess when their super will run out. It then educates retirees on the different sources of retirement income, and demonstrates how annuities can complement their super and the age pension.

Murphy told Financial Standard Challenger hopes to work with advice practices to understand how they could work closer with advisers to incorporate the tool into discussions.

With COVID-19 shaking financial markets to their core over the last few months, Murphy said retirement income is again in the spotlight. Even though there is so much distraction in the market, Murphy said Challenger believes the tool is worth having out in the open, given retirees and pre-retirees are still tasked with planning their future.

"Retirees without a guaranteed source of income may now be facing increasing uncertainty in an unchartered landscape," Murphy said.

"Many older Australians might be questioning the confidence they previously had about their financial situation, and reviewing their retirement income plan to understand how long their savings and investments might last.

"Integral to our vision to create financial security in retirement is engaging and educating older Australians about retirement income. Planning for retirement can be complex with a range of risks and options to consider. We wanted to create a tool for retirees that brought these elements together in a simple way to help build confidence and understanding about income options in retirement."