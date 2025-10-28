Newspaper icon
Challenger, Iress partner for retirement income solution

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 28 OCT 2025   12:24PM

Challenger and Iress have entered a strategic partnership to develop an advice-led solution to improve accessibility of retirement income products in Australia.

Iress said the technology solution will enable financial advisers to better serve their clients as they approach retirement.

The solution will be built on Iress' existing Xplan infrastructure, using its current capabilities for an integrated advice journey specifically for lifetime retirement income products, with an initial focus on the decumulation phase.

It will encompass factfinding, product selection, income stream calculations, strategy modelling, advice generation and the advice review processes.

Iress chief executive - wealth APAC Kelli Willmer said the demand for retirement advice will grow as the number of Australians entering retirement is set to increase exponentially.

"Currently, financial advisers face a range of challenges when trying to determine the right solution for their clients - including a fragmented advice process, inconsistent product information and complex regulatory requirements," Willmer said.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Challenger to address these issues and provide a more integrated and streamlined advice process by facilitating an industry solution that transforms awareness and ease of access to retirement income products."

Willmer said that by fully integrating products throughout the advice journey and leveraging Xplan's market, data and insights, advisers can be better prepared to serve their clients.

"We hope that in time other providers will also sign up to provide a whole-of-industry picture when it comes to the lifetime income market," she said.

Challenger chief executive Nick Hamilton added: "We're proud to launch an industry-first partnership with Iress that empowers financial advisers with the tools to better navigate the complex risks Australians face in retirement. This includes unlocking the power of lifetime income as a building block of smarter, more resilient retirement strategies.

"Retirement is not a single life event, it's a decades long journey where a retiree's needs will continue to evolve, which is why developing a system that supports every stage of retirement is so important.

"We hope this partnership paves the way for more participants across the industry to work with Iress to ensure guaranteed income becomes a building block of retirement plans for millions more Australians -giving them the confidence to enjoy a secure, dignified, and fulfilling retirement."

Read more: IressChallengerKelli WillmerNick Hamilton
