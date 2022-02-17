Challenger delivers strong result

Challenger delivered an upbeat half-year result, with assets under management and earnings growth.

The company reported group assets under management of $115 billion, up 20%.

Life sales were up 44% to $4.9 billion and life book growth was up 8.4% or $1.4 billion.

In Challenger's funds management business, AUM grew 20% to $109 billion.

Normalised net profit after tax (NPAT) was up 21% to $166 million, and statutory net profit after tax increased by 27% to $282 million and included strong investment gains.

Challenger chief executive Nick Hamilton, who stepped into the top job in December, commented on the results.

"In the first half of 2022, we delivered a strong result, driving growth right across our business, diversifying revenue and focusing on the disciplined execution of our strategy," he said.

"Expanding our customer reach, broadening our distribution channels and product innovation helped deliver record Life sales of $4.9 billion and funds management net flows of $0.9 billion.

"More broadly, the life business delivered an impressive performance, with record-breaking sales driving book growth of over 8% for the half. Funds Management produced another strong result, emphasising the business' consistently strong performance in recent years.

"Funds under management was up 20% to $109 billion, highlighting the benefits of our boutique business model, diversified range of managers and asset classes, as well as the initial gains from our expansion offshore."

Challenger and ASX-listed Apollo have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the intention to establish a joint venture non-bank lending business in Australia and New Zealand.

Apollo and Athene acquired an 18% minority interest in Challenger during 2021. Challenger said it has since engaged in confidential discussions with Apollo on future joint opportunities.