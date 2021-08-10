Challenger chief executive to step down

The managing director and chief executive of Challenger will step down in March 2022, while a deputy chief executive has also been named.

Richard Howes has been with the company for 18 years, starting as the chief executive of Challenger's life business before moving on to lead distribution, product and marketing. He was appointed as chief executive of Challenger in January 2019.

Prior to that, he was a managing director at Zurich Capital Markets and Macquarie Bank.

"I am exceptionally proud of what we have accomplished at Challenger, both in my time as chief executive and as part of the leadership team," Howes said.

"Challenger stands on strong foundations with sustainable capital settings, diversified distribution channels and product offerings and a powerful combination of capabilities to provide compelling solutions for our customers."

Challenger chair Peter Polson said: "As a result of Richard's deep understanding of capital markets and their impact on our business model, he will leave Challenger with robust and sustainable capital settings. He, together with the team, have developed a clear and compelling strategy which creates the platform for our next phase of growth."

Operations and technology lead Chris Plater has been appointed deputy chief executive, effective August 16.

Plater had been with Challenger for 18 years, serving in numerous senior roles such as the chief executive and investments lead of the life unit between 2017 and 2020. Like Howes, Plater hailed from Zurich Capital Markets, where he worked in structured products.

In announcing the changes, Challenger also reported that assets under management jumped 29% to $110 billion in the financial year to 2021.

Challenger turned around a massive loss of $419 million in FY20 to a $589 million in net profit after tax.

The funds management business saw FUM rise by 30% to $106 billion. Fidante Partners, the distribution, administration and business support services to affiliates, saw 92% of FUM outperform the benchmark over three years.

The life unit sold $6.9 billion worth of products, up 35% year on year, with domestic institutional sales driving the growth to $4 billion.

Challenger's performance demonstrates that diversifying our client base, distribution channels and product offering is working, Howes said.

"Following our decision to reposition the investment portfolio during the early stages of the pandemic, as flagged, we gradually deployed significant cash balances into higher returning assets throughout the year, with the full benefits to be realised next year. We have maintained our strong capital position and enhanced our risk settings to underpin our strong brand and customer franchise and ensure we have the flexibility to withstand market movements," he said.

Challenger will pay shareholders a final dividend of 10.5 cents per share, bringing the full year dividend to 20 cents.