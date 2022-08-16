Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Challenger appoints Duncan West as chair

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 16 AUG 2022   12:32PM

Challenger named Duncan West its new chair, replacing Peter Polson who will retire after October's annual meeting.

West has served on the Challenger board as an independent non-executive director since 2018.

He has over 30 years of board and financial services experience across the UK and Australia, including chief executive roles at Vero Insurance and CGU Insurance.

West is the current chair of Challenger's group audit committee and a member of the group risk committee and nomination committee.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the election of Duncan as the new chair of Challenger. Duncan has served as a valued member of the Challenger board for a number of years and brings significant commercial acumen and expertise, including deep knowledge of the Australian and global insurance sector," Polson said.

Polson added it has been an honour to serve as chair and member of the board for the past 19 years.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

"Today, Challenger is Australia's leading retirement income brand and one of Australia's largest active fund managers. I believe I am leaving the business in good hands," he said.

West said it's a privilege to be elected.

"Challenger is a company with a strong purpose, and I look forward to working alongside the board, chief executive and leadership team as we continue to deliver positive outcomes for all our stakeholders."

He also acknowledged Polson and his contributions.

"Over his tenure, Peter has guided the business as it has grown into the strong and resilient company you see today. On behalf of the board, I thank Peter for his dedication," West said.

The investment manager also reported its FY22 highlights and said, as of June 30, it recorded $254 million statutory net profit after tax.

It said normalised net profit before tax was up 19% to $472 million and life sales increased to $9.7 billion from $6.9 billion the previous year.

It also revealed assets under management dropped 10% to $99 billion since last year's $110.0 billion.

Chief executive Nick Hamilton said the financial performance has been achieved against a backdrop of ongoing economic uncertainty, volatile investment markets, and the global pandemic which continues to bring challenges for the economy, the community the business.

"We achieved record life and annuity sales and remain disciplined on management of our expenses. Clearly, the macro-economic environment presents both challenges and opportunities with rising interest rates benefiting annuity sales and margins but markets triggering an unrealised investment experience," he said.

Read more: ChallengerDuncan WestPeter PolsonNick Hamilton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Yarra Capital appoints institutional, intermediary leads
BetaShares grows team amid increased demand
You can't have it all: Retirement income strategies
Challenger details future strategy, plans JV
Challenger restructures for growth
Fidelity appoints sales manager
Challenger expects to reach full-year profit guidance
TAL wins life company award for 2021
FSC board adds Challenger chief
Challenger delivers strong result

Editor's Choice

MSC Trustees adds to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The fund services provider has welcomed two financial services industry veterans to its board ahead of its application to obtain CCIV authority.

AZ NGA, Blue Invest acquire VBP stake

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) and Invest Blue will co-invest in Virtual Business Partners (VBP), a paraplanning and back-office solutions provider based in the Philippines.

Integrity Life picks AGI as group life administrator

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Integrity Life has named Australian Group Insurances (AGI) as its group life insurance administrator.

A solution to active fund underperformance

ANDREW MCKEAN
New analysis by VanEck questions why so many investors continue to invest in active funds, saying underperformance by active managers is not a recent phenomenon.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.