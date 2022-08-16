Challenger appoints Duncan West as chair

Challenger named Duncan West its new chair, replacing Peter Polson who will retire after October's annual meeting.

West has served on the Challenger board as an independent non-executive director since 2018.

He has over 30 years of board and financial services experience across the UK and Australia, including chief executive roles at Vero Insurance and CGU Insurance.

West is the current chair of Challenger's group audit committee and a member of the group risk committee and nomination committee.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the election of Duncan as the new chair of Challenger. Duncan has served as a valued member of the Challenger board for a number of years and brings significant commercial acumen and expertise, including deep knowledge of the Australian and global insurance sector," Polson said.

Polson added it has been an honour to serve as chair and member of the board for the past 19 years.

"Today, Challenger is Australia's leading retirement income brand and one of Australia's largest active fund managers. I believe I am leaving the business in good hands," he said.

West said it's a privilege to be elected.

"Challenger is a company with a strong purpose, and I look forward to working alongside the board, chief executive and leadership team as we continue to deliver positive outcomes for all our stakeholders."

He also acknowledged Polson and his contributions.

"Over his tenure, Peter has guided the business as it has grown into the strong and resilient company you see today. On behalf of the board, I thank Peter for his dedication," West said.

The investment manager also reported its FY22 highlights and said, as of June 30, it recorded $254 million statutory net profit after tax.

It said normalised net profit before tax was up 19% to $472 million and life sales increased to $9.7 billion from $6.9 billion the previous year.

It also revealed assets under management dropped 10% to $99 billion since last year's $110.0 billion.

Chief executive Nick Hamilton said the financial performance has been achieved against a backdrop of ongoing economic uncertainty, volatile investment markets, and the global pandemic which continues to bring challenges for the economy, the community the business.

"We achieved record life and annuity sales and remain disciplined on management of our expenses. Clearly, the macro-economic environment presents both challenges and opportunities with rising interest rates benefiting annuity sales and margins but markets triggering an unrealised investment experience," he said.