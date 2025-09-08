CFS, Wellington Management team up on new fund

Colonial First State (CFS) has announced the launch of the CFS Wellington Global Small Companies Fund, made available on its FirstChoice and Edge platforms.

The fund is managed by Boston-based Wellington Management and designed to provide investors with long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of predominantly smaller listed global shares.

The fund aims to outperform the MSCI World Small Cap Net Index over rolling three-year periods, before fees and taxes.

CFS group executive distribution Bryce Quirk said CFS has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Wellington over many years.

"We are pleased to once again be working with an investment partner of Wellington's calibre to launch a new fund at a pivotal time in global markets," Quirk said.

"Historically, global small caps have delivered greater returns despite higher volatility, making them a valuable addition for investors seeking long-term growth and diversification.

"The fund offers financial advisers and the clients they support access to a vast investment universe, where fundamental research can identify quality companies and provide a source of alpha."

Wellington Management head of the Australia office Caitlin Hollebone said she was excited to launch the new fund and continue to build on the relationship with CFS.

"Global small caps have been overlooked for years, and with the attractive growth potential at today's compelling valuations, we believe we can deliver something truly differentiated to the broader wholesale adviser market, by combining our institutional research and risk management capabilities, with CFS's strengths across distribution, administration, and marketing," Hollebone said.

"Wellington has continued to expand its local presence to better meet the needs of wholesale clients and investors in Australia since 1997."