CFS taps JPMAM for private equity push

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 AUG 2025   12:25PM

Colonial First State (CFS) has tapped J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) to help launch its first private equity offering.

JPMAM's Private Equity Group (PEG), which manages US$35 billion in for global clients, will invest in secondaries and co-investments on behalf of CFS.

This will have a focus on small- and mid-market buyout transactions that offer attractive risk and return characteristics, CFS chief investment officer Jonathan Armitage said, adding that appointing JPMAM for its inaugural private equity allocation reflects its proven expertise and performance in the asset class, as well as its strong alignment with CFS's client-centric investment philosophy.

"We were particularly impressed by the depth of their private equity team, their commitment to delivering tailored solutions, and their ability to access and leverage the broader capabilities and relationships across the J.P. Morgan organisation," he said

JPMAM global co-head of the PEG Ashmi Mehrotra said: "Our deep insights and reputation as a strategic partner allows us to select from the best opportunities available in the market, with attractive economics, enhanced return profiles and accelerated deployment. We're incredibly proud of the platform we have built, and since 2008 the PEG team has generated direct alpha comfortably above the MSCI World Index on a net of fees basis."

JPMAM yesterday announced that it joined forces with Commonwealth Private to launch Private Wealth Advantage, a self-directed investment option for wholesale investors.

Private Wealth Advantage is a multi-asset class wealth offering that includes managed accounts, managed funds, alternatives, direct equities, domestic and offshore listed ETFs and equities, and wholesale fixed income.

Commonwealth Private clients typically have a household income of more than $450,000 per year and invest or borrow $2.5 million or more.

Read more: JPMAMCFSColonial First StateCommonwealth PrivateJ.P. Morgan Asset ManagementPrivate Wealth AdvantageAshmi MehrotraJonathan ArmitageMSCI World IndexPrivate Equity Group
