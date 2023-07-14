Newspaper icon
Superannuation

CFS settles super fees class action

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 14 JUL 2023   1:01PM

Colonial First State will pay $100 million to settle a class action over fees that were illegally charged to members to pay commissions to financial advisers.

The action related to members of CFS FirstChoice and conduct carried out between July 2013 and June 2020.

The class action - brought by Slater and Gordon - alleged that CFS did not act in thousands of customers' best interests by continuing to charge existing members high fees under the commission arrangements. This is despite the charging of commissions on new superannuation accounts being banned in 2013.

The action, which has been ongoing since October 2019, said CFS had the power at the time to reduce the fees or transfer existing members to identical products with lower fees and where commissions were not paid, but this did not happen until 2019 and 2020.

The Royal Commission revealed that since 2013, CFS had paid about $400 million in commissions to financial advisers and their licensees. Slater and Gordon said this was funded by the high fees being charged to members.

It is the largest settlement achieved by the law firm in a group proceeding to date.

Read more: CFSColonial First StateGordonSlater
