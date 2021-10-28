CFS joins firms in net zero alignment

As the COP26 summit approaches Colonial First State (CFS), the NZ Super Fund and Goldman Sachs have announced their commitment to net zero initiatives.

CFS announced its alignment to the goals of the Paris Agreement and is committing to net zero emissions by 2050.

As the first step in reaching this, CFS set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% from its 2019 levels in its investment portfolios. It will monitor and disclose progress to demonstrate advancement towards the 2030 target.

CFS also became a signatory to the investor-led initiative, Climate Action 100+, which ensure the world's largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters take necessary action on climate change.

"There is a growing urgency to take action on climate change and as a long-term investor, CFS needs to manage both climate risk and the opportunities within our portfolios. We believe this new commitment and our targets will achieve the best returns for our customers," CFS Super chief executive Kelly Power said.

Meanwhile, the NZ Super Fund joined the Net Zero Asset Owners Commitment to support achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The initiative helps asset owners on the pathway to net zero by providing metrics and methodologies for sovereign bonds, listed equity and corporate fixed income and real estate. It will soon establish approaches for infrastructure and private equity.

"This long-term commitment to decarbonising the NZ Super Fund represents a significant maturation of our existing climate strategy," Guardians of NZ Superannuation chief executive Matt Whineray said.

"To date, the NZ Super Fund's climate change strategy has been based on an investment view that the impact of climate change has been under-priced by global markets. As a result of this, we have already significantly reduced the fund's emissions footprint, and no longer have any material, long-term holdings of fossil fuel reserves."

Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs joined as a signatory to the industry-led, United Nations-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance.

Goldman Sachs announced in March it is aligning its financing activities with a net zero pathway by 2050 and will set interim targets by the end of 2021 with the aim of measuring and disclosing its progress in meeting those goals.