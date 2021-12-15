NEWS
Technology

CFS extends SimCorp partnership

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 DEC 2021   12:27PM

Colonial First State has re-signed with SimCorp to provide back-office support as it overhauls its systems.

CFS will migrate its platform and data management to Datacare, SimCorp's cloud-based data management service, after announcing it received a $430 million funding boost from new major shareholder KKR.

The new platform provides investment analytics and helps reduce the growing business risk associated with an increasingly complex environment for investment data, according to CFS chief financial officer Andrew Morgan.

"Re-platforming our funds services business gives us the opportunity to halve the time it takes to invest our customers' funds. When a customer wants to change their investment choice, we will make the change more efficiently, ensuring there is no time when clients' funds are out of the market," Morgan said.

CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk recently told Financial Standard that over the next four years the money will be used to transform the business to remain competitive.

A large portion of it will be dedicated to its two platforms, FirstChoice and FirstWrap.

SimCorp Asia Pacific managing director Oliver Johnson commented: "As the industry is fast becoming more complex and competitive, partnering with specialist technology providers such as SimCorp empowers investment managers and asset owners to stay focused on their business."

Read more: CFSColonial First StateSimCorp Asia PacificAndrew MorganBryce QuirkDatacareFinancial StandardFirstChoiceFirstWrapKKROliver Johnson
