CFS drops admin fees on FirstChoice Employer Super

Colonial First State yesterday said it will drop the administration fees on its FirstChoice Employer Super products from, ahead of the Your Future, Your Super test results today.

Effective October, CFS will charge FirstChoice Employer customers 30bps and a flat fee of $10 per year for administration. It is currently $60 per year. This will result in $50 of savings for members a year, and about $8 million in total forgone revenue for CFS, the firm estimates.

The latest fee cut comes as the CFS FirstChoice Superannuation Trust is named as one of the 13 MySuper products that failed the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test.

"Despite the strength of our recent investment performance and having very competitive fees, our FirstChoice Employer Super Lifestage fund has narrowly missed the Your Future, Your Super performance test benchmark," a spokesperson said.

CFS has made multiple fee cuts in recent years, including for the legislated removal of grandfathered commissions. It says the MySuper products have now made $24 million worth of fee cuts since November 2020.

"The decision to reduce our administration fee for our FirstChoice Employer Super members is part and parcel of how CFS is evolving as a business. We are committed to continuing to share the benefits of our scale with members," Colonial First State Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power said.

"As we establish CFS as a standalone business, we are reinvesting to ensure CFS emerges as one of the most competitive superannuation and investments businesses in Australia with membership retirement outcomes at the heart of everything we do."

Commonwealth Bank's sale of a 55% stake in CFS to KKR is expected to complete in coming months.

As part of the separation, Colonial First State has appointed a new leadership team under executive chairman-elect Rob Coombe. Key appointments have included Andrew Morgan as chief financial officer and Anthony Lane as chief risk officer.