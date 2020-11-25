CFM fund to wind up

The French quant manager is shutting an Australian fund, after returns slipped into negative territory and fund size stagnates.

The CFM Institutional Systematic Diversified used a multi-strategy quantitative approach to target positive returns over the long term with a low correlation to traditional asset classes

Its responsible entity Perpetual Responsible Entity Services attributed the closure to the small size of about $10 million, based on which it and CFM think the trust can no longer accomplish its purpose.

In its five-year life, the fund delivered -4.2% p.a. since its inception in November 2015 to October end. It has only had one calendar year of positive returns, which was a 6.5% in 2017.

This year, the returns have been -17.24% p.a. so far.

The fund used a combination of strategies including long-term and short-term trend following (31% and 8% respectively of the strategy's total assets), universal value and carry (17% each) among others.

In March, the fund dropped its minimum investment size from $50,000 to $20,000.

The strategy will still be available to Australian investors via the overseas vehicle.

CFM's other strategy for local investors is the CFM ISTrends Trust, which uses long-term trend following to invest in commodities, currencies, fixed income, short-term rates, equities and credit.