CFA Societies adds board members, president

CFA Societies Australia has refreshed its boards in Sydney and Melbourne and has appointed a State Super executive as president.

Charles Wu has been voted in as president of CFA Society Sydney after holding the position of vice president for over three years, taking over from Redpoint Investment Management investment director Ganesh Suntharam.

Wu has been deputy chief investment officer and general manager defined contribution investments at State Super since January 2019, prior to which he was general manager, asset allocation.

"I am excited for this extraordinary opportunity to serve my fellow members, volunteers and the greater finance community as I begin my term as president of CFA Society Sydney. I look forward to deepening our impact locally and nationally," he said.

Head of Macquarie Investment Management in Australia Raj Gohil has been appointed as vice president while Principle Advisory services director James Cowper has been named as treasurer and QSuper head of investment performance & operations, group governance Rein van Rooyen has been appointed as Brisbane director.

CFA Society Melbourne has named Financial Viewpoint founder Brett Elvish as treasurer and former HESTA chief investment officer Rob Fowler as programming chair.

The new appointments will serve a three-year term from December 2020 and will provide strategic direction by coordinating the needs of CFA Societies members.

In Sydney, Pendal distribution director Anthony Serhan, Bupa head of acquisitions Michael Brivulis and FIIG Securities director Jake Koundakjian have all departed from the board.

CFA Society Melbourne thanked departing board members Mutual Trust chief investment officer Graeme Bibby, UniSuper manager of equities Thomas Tam, NAB head of capital group William Nigro and Square Peg Capital head of distribution Leila Lee.