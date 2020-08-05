NEWS
General
CFA Institute reveals new exam regime
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 AUG 2020   12:38PM

The CFA Institute has bid farewell to paper-based exams and has announced more flexible and convenient scheduling.

The move comes in what the CFA Institute says will turn the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic "into positive opportunities"; modernising the exam to make it more convenient and accessible for candidates around the world.

The Level II and Level III CFA exams will shift from paper-based to online testing from 2021, while the already-online Level I exam will now be offered four times per year. Level II and III exams will be offered two times per year.

The changes allow the CFA Institute to provide smaller group sizes, better social distancing, easier scheduling and less uncertainty about planning for its candidates, it said.

"Moving to computer-based testing provides us with operational flexibility to quickly and reliably adjust to the changing landscape in response to either global or local situations; particularly relevant in a COVID-19 impacted world," the CFA Institute said.

Digital testing will also enable the Institute to shift from single-day test administration to a more convenient and computer based administration process.

"Doing this offers options for candidates around the globe by increasing the number of exam administrations for every level, providing multi-day exam windows to eliminate the practice of all candidates sitting in a single day, and a broader footprint of test areas to improve flexibility," the CFA Institute said.

"Operating in a fully-digital format aligns to real-world, professional environments, allowing us to better model the tasks and problem-solving needs of today's financial analysts and investment managers."

Candidates who have registered and postponed for June examinations have until August 19 to register to what is now the final paper-based exam in December 2020, or alternatively, they can select computer-based sittings in 2021.

Candidates registered for the December sitting can choose to stay with this option or switch to any of the available 2021 computer-based administrations, the CFA Institute said.

"In making your decision about an exam date, please stay abreast of government and health advisories in your test area," it said.

"CFA Institute will adhere to the guidance of local governments. We plan to hold exams in any location where we can meet the applicable public health and safety requirements."

Candidates who have been postponed from the June exam and the exam they were subsequently registered for was postponed as well can apply for another deferral or a refund for the registration fee.

Registrations for the February Level I exam are currently open, while registrations for all other levels and dates in 2021 will open on August 20.

Read more: CFA Institute
VIEW COMMENTS
Latest News
