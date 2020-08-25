CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard

The CFA Institute is seeking feedback from the professional investor community on a consultation paper for a proposed disclosure standard for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments products.

The new standard aims to focus on the disclosure requirements for ESG-related investments so that investors can evaluate whether it meets their needs.

In addition, the standard will define and classify ESG-related features and establish disclosure requirements which are different from the current standards that sets disclosure requirements for corporate issuers prescribe requirements for the labelling or rating of securities or investment products, or define best practice for a strategy or approach.

CFA Institute chief executive Margaret Franklin said the growing interest in ESG investing has led to support from the investment community for the development of a standard to align investor objectives with products.

"Setting global industry standards to ensure transparency and safeguard trust is integral to our mission and will help consumers to make more informed decisions about investing in ESG products," she said.

The consultation paper proposes six definitions for ESG-related features which are expected to underpin the standard.

These include ESG integration which explicitly considers ESG-related factors that are material to the risk and return of the investment when making investment decisions.

Secondly, ESG-related exclusions is defined as excluding securities, issuers, or companies from the investment product based on certain ESG-related activities, business practices, or business segments.

The best-in-class feature is for investors that aim to invest in companies and issuers that perform better than peers on one or more performance metrics related to ESG matters.

In addition, CFA Institute has included ESG-related thematic focus which is defined as aiming to invest in sectors, industries, or companies that are expected to benefit from long-term macro or structural ESG-related trends.

Impact objective is noted as seeking to generate a positive, measurable social or environmental impact alongside a financial return.

The last feature is proxy voting, engagement and stewardship which uses rights and position of ownership to influence issuers' or companies' activities or behaviors.

The ESG Disclosure Standards for Investment Products will add to CFA Institute's Global Investment Performance Standards and the Asset Manager Code. CFA Institute is calling for volunteers to support the next phase of the Standard's development.

CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll said: "Their input not only safeguards transparency and trust in the Standard, but it ensures the ESG Disclosure Standards for Investment Products will achieve the credibility of CFA Institute's other standards including the CFA Institute GIPS and the CFA Institute Asset Manager Code."