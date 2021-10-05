NEWS
Investment

CFA ESG certificate launches in Australia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 5 OCT 2021   12:16PM

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certificate in ESG investing has officially launched in Australia.

Registration for the CFA Institute certificate in ESG investing is available now through CFA Institute.

The institute said the certificate is designed for investment practitioners who want to learn more about how to analyse and integrate material ESG factors into their day-to-day roles.

"It is suitable for anyone working in front or back offices and adjacent roles - including sales and distribution, wealth management, product development, financial advice, consulting, risk - as well as anyone looking to improve their understanding of ESG issues," CFA Institute said.

Having achieved the CFA charter is not a prerequisite for completing the certificate, but the institute recommends that candidates for the ESG certificate already have a robust understanding of investments and some relevant financial qualification.

As opposed to the 300 hours of study the CFA Institute suggests is necessary to pass level one of the CFA exam, it recommends 130 hours of study time to complete the ESG certificate syllabus.

The certificate was developed by the CFA Society in the UK and has been endorsed by the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI).

"This certificate can help you gain an edge in this fast-moving $40 trillion market," the CFA Institute said.

"You'll develop expertise in a field in high demand by top firms worldwide and become part of the solution to the top issues impacting the investment management industry-and our world today."

