CEW push for more women leaders

In one of the largest industry events since the pandemic began, more than 1300 guests, including financial services heavyweights, gathered at the International Convention Centre in Sydney this week for the annual Chief Executive Women (CEW) fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which was slated last year, had been postponed and rescheduled due to COVID-19 lockdowns but the organisation's 800-strong membership base came out in force to support it on May 10. The event was also livestreamed and held on the same night in other cities, namely Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

The keynote speaker was Robyn Denholm, the independent chair of Tesla, Inc, one of the most valuable companies in the world with a market capitalisation of $1.3 trillion (US$900 billion).

As the inaugural chair of the Tech Council of Australia, Denholm made a strong call for the government to drive more innovation in the country.

"Ensure that your policy and regulatory settings are focused on encouraging Australian companies. You play a vital role in fostering a mindset of failures being a springboard for success, where experimentation, science, research and development are a constant," she said.

She also called on boards to take more risks to foster technological advancements. "Play your role in finding a diverse range of voices and create pathways for women to enter new fields and positions of leadership."

The event comes at a time when gender representation has improved at C-suite levels but still far from parity. CEW research found that women made up less than 10% of chief executives of ASX 300 companies last year.

It's even worse in the technology sector. Only 4.4% of start-ups founded by female entrepreneurs received funding, she pointed out.

Denholm added that while Australia is not afraid to challenge the status quo, risk-taking is not yet ingrained in our mentality.

"If we want to address issues as vital as saving future generations from the effects of climate change, recovering from the pandemic and safeguarding our geo-political security, we will need the very best minds to work on these problems. A diverse range of views allows us to consider any and all solutions," she said.

Founded in 1985, CEW has advocated for gender balance in government, business and not-for-profit sectors. Proceeds from the event will go towards providing more scholarships for women to take on senior leadership roles. To date, it has provided 234 women with scholarships to attend prestigious leadership programs at Stanford, Oxford and MIT.

Scholarships are now available for female executives in financial services, including under the Executive Leaders, Sustainability and Leaders Program categories.