Executive Appointments
Centuria opens new office, appoints GM
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   12:16PM

The ASX-listed property manager is growing its presence in the sunshine state, with a former CBRE head of asset management set to head up its new Brisbane office.

Centuria Capital has appointed former CBRE head of asset management David McGuigan as its new Queensland general manager, as the investment manager looks to grow into Queensland.

McGuigan will work from the firm's new Brisbane office, located within the $89 million 348 Edward Street property it purchased late last year.

Queensland properties make up around 20% of the firm's assets under management, representing just roughly $1.6 billion.

According to Centuria, strong growth in its Queensland-based AUM over the past year made a Brisbane office a "logical move".

The Brisbane office will open later this month, with a team of nine - including McGuigan - set to grow from there. Centuria said the decision was consistent with the manager's philosophy to provide full asset management services across its portfolio where possible.

"With the Brisbane market already constituting around 20% of Centuria's AUM, the opening of the office is in line with the company's strategy to accelerate AUM growth, with Brisbane a favoured market," Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said.

"Direct asset management is part of Centuria's DNA.

"The new Brisbane-based team, including asset management, property management, facilities

management and distribution staff, are excited about the opening of the 348 Edward Street office and look forward to further expansion of the group in the state."

McGuigan said he believed now was "the perfect time" for the firm to expand its Queensland footprint.

"With the proven growth and growth targets that Centuria are looking to achieve in South East Queensland, as well as the belief in a hands-on approach to managing property, it is perfect timing to establish a Brisbane presence and maintain a local presence," McGuigan said.

Earlier this year the firm launched a $174 million take-over bid for New Zealand real estate fund manager Augusta Capital, in a move designed to help the manager realise its dream of becoming a leading fund management platform in the Australasian region.

Read more: Augusta CapitalCenturia CapitalDavid McGuiganJason Huljich
