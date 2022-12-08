Centuria, Morgan Stanley launch $181m partnership

Centuria Industrial REIT is partnering with an investment vehicle sponsored by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI).

The partnership, known as the Centuria Prime Logistics Partnership (CPLP), will see the MSREI vehicle acquire a roughly 50% interest in eight CIP-owned Prime-Grade industrial assets.

The transaction reflects a divestment yield of 4.7% and enables CIP to bolster its balance sheet by reducing debt and gearing, while retaining exposure to these assets.

CPLP will invest solely in industrial property, and already includes 8 assets spanning across New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.

Centuria head of industrial and CIP fund manager Jesse Curtis said that the formation of this partnership demonstrates the resilience of CIP's portfolio and the continued demand for high quality industrial assets within urban infill markets in which CIP operates.

"Establishment of this partnership, along with other recently completed divestments, demonstrates CIP's ongoing commitment to prudent capital management and portfolio optimisation," he said.

Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich added: "This new partnership expands our existing relationship with MSREI, having established the pure-play healthcare real estate vehicle, Centuria Prime Partnership, in May."

"Our access to diverse property sectors continues to present opportunities for us to increase the institutional capital that is seeking to partner with Centuria."