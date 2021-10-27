NEWS
Investment

Centuria, MAF make joint acquisition

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 OCT 2021   11:52AM

Centuria Capital Group and MA Financial Group (MAF) have partnered to acquire an office site in Adelaide.

Both groups will take a 50% interest in 25 Grenfell Street in the Adelaide CBD for $83.3 million each.

The 24-level office building will be jointly managed by both Centuria and MAF. The 50% stake held by MAF will be split between MA SIV Property Fund and MA Diversified Property Fund.

Meanwhile, Centuria's stake will form a single-asset, unlisted fund to be launched in 2022.

Around 72% of the site's gross income is from government and blue-chip organisations such as Reserve Bank of Australia, JLL and Minter Ellison. It has a Weighted Average Lease Expiry of four years.

"We are very pleased to work in partnership with Centuria Capital to acquire this iconic asset, which is right in the heart of Adelaide's CBD. We believe that there is a significant opportunity to enhance the building's value and profile through active management, utilising the combined expertise of both firms," MAF joint chief executive Julian Biggins said.

"We have enjoyed working closely with Centuria over a number of years and this joint venture reflects a further broadening of the relationship. We look forward to collectively exploring future opportunities as they arise."

Elsewhere, Centuria also acquired a 50% stake in a prime agriculture site in Warragul, Victoria for $88.5 million. The asset is leased to Australia's largest glasshouse operator, Flavorite Hydroponic Tomatoes.

"These high-quality, rare-to-market acquisitions illustrate Centuria's strong transactional capabilities and ability to expand its real estate platform with assets underpinned by excellent leasing covenants," Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said.

"They are both good examples of Centuria using its balance sheet capacity to encourage new fund initiatives and to accelerate growth in assets under management."

