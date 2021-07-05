NEWS
Executive Appointments

Centuria appoints to RE board

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 5 JUL 2021   12:16PM

Centuria Capital Group appointed two independent non-executive directors to its responsible entity boards.

Jennifer Cook and Niole Green joined the two RE boards of Centuria: Centuria Property Funds (CPFL) and Centuria Property Funds No. 2 (CPF2L).

Cook is the managing director of commercial property consultancy Customer 360.

She has worked at AECOM and is the former AMP Capital head of customer experience.

Green is currently MinterEllison's infrastructure industry leader and a partner in its projects, infrastructure and construction division.

She is also a board member for Infrastructure Partnerships Australia and chairs the University of New South Wales Law Advisory Council.

Centuria Capital chair Garry Charny said Green and Cook bring substantial experience from varied backgrounds that will benefit the shareholders of both REITs and add to the intellectual property within the group.

"Not only is the entrenchment of independent boards in CPFL and CPF2L a priority but the appointments are consistent with our commitment to a diversified and relevant group. The appointments are also reflective of the substantial growth of Centuria's A-REITs and unlisted funds, particularly across industrial, healthcare and decentralised office markets," he said.

Read more: Centuria Capital GroupCenturia Property FundsJennifer CookNiole GreenAECOMGarry Charny
