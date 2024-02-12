Centric hires chief client officer

Centric hires chief client officerBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 12 FEB 2024 12:48PM
Martin Morris will become Centric's chief client officer after a six-month stint at Sequoia Financial Group (Sequoia).
In his new role, Morris will lead efforts to strengthen Centric's relationships with its clients and improve their overall experience.
Centric is a Sydney-based wealth management platform and products designed to address Australia's "fractured fintech ecosystem". It is owned by Findex.
Morris joins from Sequoia, which he joined in August 2023 as chief operating officer. Prior, he spent seven years at Praemium as chief distribution officer before departing following a strategic review.
Centric stated that Morris's extensive experience in the financial services industry and his ability to understand client requirements and provide solutions that exceed expectations align seamlessly with its client-focused approach.
"Martin's appointment comes at a crucial time as we continue to build on our recent successes and look towards future growth," Findex co-chief executive Tony Roussos said.
"His proven track record in fostering strong client relationships and his strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide our network of advisers with a platform that truly makes a difference in their clients' financial journey."
Morris said he is thrilled to join Centric and contribute to its mission of transforming the financial services landscape.
"I look forward to working with the team to enhance our client engagement strategies and ensure that Centric continues to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our advisers and their clients," he said.
