Centrepoint names chief executive

A former BT Financial Group executive will take the reins of Centrepoint Alliance from today.

John Shuttleworth is the new chief executive of the ASX-listed firm, taking the place of Angus Benbow who left the industry in May.

Shuttleworth held several managerial roles at BT between 2004 and 2018, leading the development of BT Super for Life and BT Panorama. He was with the firm as general manager of platforms and investments until October 2018. One year later, he went on to lead Spitfire for less than three months before it folded. He also is the former chair of Ascalon Capital Managers.

Shuttleworth said: "Over the last few months, I have had an opportunity to consult with the board and senior executive team. I have been impressed by the calibre and professionalism of Centrepoint Alliance executives and their passion for advice. Centrepoint Alliance has a great culture and is a company with a strong foundation for growth."

He will also join the Centrepoint board in due course as the managing director.

Chair Alan Fisher said: "Over the last three years Centrepoint Alliance has focused on building and strengthening our licensee services through a period of significant industry change. John will lead the company through our next phase of growth as we focus on expanding our service offering and digitising key services."

As a provider of advice and business services to financial advisers, Centrepoint had over 70 authorised representatives at the end of FY21.