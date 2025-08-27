Centrepoint Alliance profits down $2.6m

Centrepoint Alliance saw its net profit after tax (NPAT) reduced by over $2.6 million in FY25 on the back of increased expenses.

Centrepoint Alliance reported $40.9 million in gross profit for FY25, a 13% or $4.8 million increase from the prior corresponding period.

However, expenses also increased by over $4 million to $35.4 million in the period because of the unwinding of Deferred Tax Asset from historical income tax losses that were brought on balance sheet from prior years, Centrepoint Alliance said.

The increased expenses resulted in a lowered NPAT at $5.1 million for the financial year. Centrepoint Alliance reported an NPAT of $7.8 million in FY24.

Despite the loss, the company said it has achieved the strongest organic net growth in the market over the past four years.

Net profit before tax (NPBT) was lifted by 30% to $7.3 million, reflecting "disciplined cost management, strategic acquisition and sustained organic growth."

EBITDA also increased by 16% to $10.6 million.

The company declared a fully franked dividend of 1.75 cents per share, to be paid on October 2, bringing total FY25 dividends to 3.0 cents per share.

Managed accounts funds under management grew to $423 million, a 40% increase from FY24, driven by distribution across six investment and superannuation platforms.

The IconiQ platform, launched in December last year, is in the early stages of commercialisation, Centrepoint Alliance said, focussing on onboarding advisers, expanding the managed account offering and completing integrations with adviser software applications.

The deal with Brighter Super also saw three advisers transitioning to Financial Advice Matters (FAM), increasing the total number of employed advisers to 22.

FAM was acquired by Centrepoint Alliance in 2023.

Currently, Centrepoint Alliance is operating a "lean" model, which saw the company improving cost-to-income ratio by 100 basis point from 75% in FY24 to 74% in FY25.

Looking forward, the company believes its strong market position and other capabilities provide a solid base for continued earnings growth.

It will also continue to focus on technology such as artificial intelligence to support margin expansion.

The earnings guidance for FY26 for normalised EBITDA is falling within the range of $11.5 million to $12.0 million, it said.