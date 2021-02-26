NEWS
Financial Planning
Centrepoint Alliance posts $1.6m NPAT
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 26 FEB 2021   12:47PM

Centrepoint Alliance reported $1.6 million in NPAT for the December half, as its total adviser numbers dropped slightly to 308.

Gross revenue for the period was $70.6 million up 15% to the six-months ending June. Centrepoint's revenue comes from a mix of adviser fees, rebates, investment margin and its Enzumo business.

NPAT was $1.6 million, compared to a loss of $1.5 million for the same period last year.

The company said 27 new advisers joined its network in the period.

However, total adviser numbers were down from 317 to 308 as 24 advisers exited, nine ceased as authorised reps and three wholesale advisers ceased.

"We are proud to deliver continued improvements in revenue and profitability in the first half of this financial year," Centrepoint Alliance chief executive Angus Benbow said.

"The three-year strategic transformation that we commenced during 1H FY19 is progressing according to plan and has allowed us to improve the Company's operating performance and positioned us to seek new strategic opportunities."

The company cut its statutory expenses by about 10% or $1.4 million (excluding Enzumo). This included a drop of about 17 full-time employees (107.5 FTE now), $300,000 lower travel and marketing spend in COVID-19 restrictions, and $400,000 lower audit and consulting costs.

The company had $14.7 million in cash at December end.

