Celebrating women in financial services

According to recent data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, women hold 14.6% of chair positions, 28.1% of directorships and represent 18.3% of chief executives and 32.5% of key management personnel.

Perhaps most concerning of all, only 0.4% of Australian boards have no men on them, a whopping 30.2% have no women.

Still, while many of these numbers seem less than impressive, Oliver Wyman's annual Women In Financial Services report last year found Australia's major financial services firms have the second-highest representation of women on executive committees in the world.

In 2019, women held 34% of executive committee roles, according to the report - an increase of 10 percentage points from 2016. The only country with more women in leadership is Israel at 38%.

This International Women's Day, Financial Standard recognises the Australian women of financial services who are climbing the corporate ladder, be they just starting out in the industry or already in leadership positions. All at very different stages of their lives and careers, they share their experiences and what equality means to them.

Natasha Traugott, portfolio analyst, responsible investment, Sunsuper

Q: Do you think you've faced any challenges in your career because of your gender?

A: The main thing I've found challenging is self-doubt in an industry where self-confidence is generally abundant. Women are more likely than men to be perfectionists, setting excessively high standards and being concerned about others evaluations. It tends to show up as women holding themselves back from answering a question, struggling to feel comfortable promoting their contributions, asking for a raise or applying for a stretch role.

Q: What is your earliest memory of being treated differently to your male colleagues?

A: Being asked to get the coffees.

Q: Do you think women in financial services are rewarded or penalised for speaking up about gender discrimination?

A: Early in my career, I quietly tolerated discriminatory comments and jokes out of fear of rocking the boat if I called someone out on their behaviour. These days, I'm much more confident to speak up if an incident arises and incredibly fortunate to work for an organisation that doesn't tolerate discrimination in the workplace.

Q: How do we most effectively address the gender pay gap?

A: There's no silver bullet. Commit to flexible working policies, ensure employees have equal opportunities to progress, monitor promotions to ensure they are free from unconscious bias and link pay to market value so those who don't negotiate their salaries aren't perpetually disadvantaged.

Angela Hartl, consulting actuary and relationship manager, Mercer

Q: Do you think you've faced any challenges in your career because of your gender?

A: Many. Until recently, most boards were mainly male and almost always older than me (although I have now reached that pivot point) and I have found it challenging in the past to be taken seriously without a "chaperone". The way that I have dealt with these scenarios is by making it clear that I am the subject matter expert, and that I am more than able to answer any questions that may arise.

Q: What is your earliest memory of being treated differently to your male colleagues?

A: In my early twenties, I was presenting actuarial results to the trustee board of a pension fund and every member of the board was male and at least twice my age. The chair was very dismissive of my report.

Q: What is one change that you've been grateful to see occur over your time in the industry?

A: It has become more acceptable to work part-time and still progress your career. And meaningful change in diversity, equity and inclusion has become an expectation rather than a 'nice to have'. Many businesses are actively investing in ensuring they have a pipeline of female leaders, and I've experienced this first-hand.

Q: Do you think the glass ceiling still exists?

A: Yes, unfortunately. My observation is that the majority of women still find it very difficult to progress beyond a certain level. While you do see senior women in HR and risk, there are very few that run their own P&L. However, in superannuation, there is an increasing number of females in chief executive and chief investment officer positions which is great

to see.

Q: How do we most effectively address the gender pay gap?

A: Review pay across all employees doing the same role and continue to review this at pay review time. Don't make excuses that someone negotiated better - if you benchmark the results, the gap should be removed.

Larisha Jerome, community engagement and project officer, First Nations Foundation

Q: Why did you choose a career in financial services?

A: I chose a career in financial services because, growing up, finance was something unspoken and something that heavily impacted my family and our quality of living. From lived experiences I found a passion for breaking the generational barriers, which enabled me to be the impact in my family to redress the economic injustices that we face, not only as an Aboriginal person in today's economy, but as a young Aboriginal woman.

Q: Do you think you've faced any challenges in your career because of your gender?

A: Yes, and particularly as a young Indigenous woman I have always had the added pressure of needing to prove myself to be deserving of my role within the industry. I struggled a lot with self-limiting beliefs - thinking I am not good enough to be in the position to speak on this topic, when really, it's the opposite - and it's so important that we do everything we can to challenge the assumptions and biases of the industry. I overcame that really quickly when I realised that I wasn't just representing myself and my family, but all the women who have the same lived experiences as me.

Q: What are you most excited for in the industry as a woman?

A: I am so grateful that the leaders before my time have paved the way for me to have the opportunity to assume a more dominant presence in the industry. As most know, women are under-represented in the financial sector and are also less likely to be promoted to high executive roles.

Q: What is one change that you've been grateful to see occur over your time in the industry?

A: I lead the Indigenous Women's Financial Wellness Project here at FNF, and we have a network of more than 500 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women across the country who are participating. It is the first time I have seen a focus around a holistic approach to finance and addressing the cultural injustices we have had through generational change, which is a big change for Indigenous financial education.

Sally Surgeon, head of client services, Northern Trust

Q: Do you think you've faced any challenges in your career because of your gender?

A: At the very beginning of my career, I took a while to navigate how to progress and I observed that my male colleagues seemed to be moving ahead and being promoted at faster pace. However, with perseverance, hard work and some invaluable mentoring from female leaders I was able to seize new opportunities that led to promotion.

Q: What is one change that you've been grateful to see occur over your time in the industry?

A: I have been grateful to witness a greater emphasis on the benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion. The benefits of different points of view, experiences and approaches on overall business outcomes are well documented. As more companies recognise these benefits, it is my hope that scores on diversity, equity and inclusion will continue to improve.

Q: If your daughter were entering the financial services industry tomorrow, what three pieces of advice would you give her?

A: For every young woman entering the financial services industry, I have three pieces of advice:

1. Choose your roles carefully and then work hard on your brand, be curious and don't

be afraid to take on new challenges.

2. Build long-term relationships with mentors who will provide a sounding board on your career journey.

3. Give back to the industry and community by getting involved, volunteering and supporting the next generation of young women entering the financial services industry.

Azaria Bell, advice associate, Skye Wealth

Q: Do you think you've faced any challenges in your career because of your gender?

A: I've been privileged to enter the industry at a time in which the women before me have really worked hard to build an inclusive workforce, allowing me to be embraced by the industry without many of the challenges that may have been present in the past.

Q: If your daughter were entering the financial planning industry tomorrow, what three pieces of advice would you give her?

A: First, I'd say to check out the 'our team' page of a firm's website before interviewing. If the leadership team are all men, and the support team are all women, ask what that might say about their culture. I'd also say to find a strong mentor of any gender who acknowledges that sexism is an issue, and actively works to empower you in the face of those challenges. Finally, believe in yourself so strongly that no one has the chance to question your capabilities.

Q: What is one change that you've been grateful to see occur over your time in the industry?

A: In recent times, I've loved seeing the adaptability of advisers in the face of a pandemic. There's something oddly intimate about seeing someone's home surroundings, hearing their pets make noise, or having their kids interrupt on a Zoom call. I think that has brought down the walls many of us have up.

Fifita Ngaue, head of claims, MetLife Australia

Q: Why did you choose a career in financial services?

A: My parents were a big influence on why I landed in financial services. They were immigrants from Tonga who met in Sydney in the early 1970's after coming here separately in pursuit of a better quality of life for their respective families back home. They were adamant "a good office job" through education and hard work were the key measures of success.

I was also very lucky to have such a strong hard-working woman in my mother, who taught us the importance of independent financial stability. In her mind the financial services sector was influential and would be a great way for me to use my "calculated mind" (as she would put it), to good use.

Q: How do we most effectively address the gender pay gap?

A: Easy - take the gender out of it and pay the person based on their work and their merit. If there is clear disparity within roles due to gender, then as a leader - act and make it right.

Q: What is one change that you've been grateful to see occur over your time in the industry?

A: Women actively networking and advocating for each other. The formation of groups such as Women in Super and Women in Finance has built awareness and created opportunities that were not really known or readily available when I first started in the industry.

Q: Do you think you've faced any challenges in your career because of your gender?

A: I've always seen challenges as opportunities to learn and develop. My go-to mantra has always been: "I am enough". While I've certainly faced challenges in my career, whether I could contribute them to being a woman has never been entirely clear cut. This is perhaps one of the reasons that gender inequalities continue to exist in society - they are often difficult to see and expose. Greater awareness and education will help.

