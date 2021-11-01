NEWS
Financial Planning
Celebrating the 2021 FS Power50

BY STAFF WRITER  |  MONDAY, 1 NOV 2021   12:26PM

The 2021 FS Power50 has been revealed, recognising the 50 most influential financial advisers in Australia today.

A diverse group of advice professionals, the 2021 FS Power50 exemplify the best aspects of the advice industry and how it is evolving.

The purpose of the guide is to raise awareness, in the eyes of the Australian public and the advice industry itself, of the advisers who are playing a key role in shaping the future of financial advice.

Financial Standard editor Jamie Williamson said the FS Power50 represents the best in the industry.

They are active participants of relevant industry association, that are known among their peers and the industry as role models or mentors to younger advisers or activists fighting for better financial outcomes for Australians, she said.

"2021 continues to be a tough year for a lot of advisers, with new education standards that must soon be met and an ongoing pandemic shifting the way they do business. That's why it is more important than ever to recognise those setting the standard for the industry," Williamson said.

"In a time of immense change, the financial advice community has endured, making a difference to the lives of thousands of Australians in doing so."

This year's list was decided by a combination of the almost 7700 votes received, and extensive due diligence conducted by the Financial Standard editorial team. The list was also screened by the Association of Financial Advisers and the Financial Planning Association of Australia prior to publishing.

With nominations sourced from Financial Standard readers, the 2021 Power50 features plenty of familiar faces, as well as several fresh ones too.

"FS Power50 badge is synonymous with the best the industry has to offer. At a time when so much focus is on the impact of industry change and diminishing adviser numbers, Financial Standard is proud to showcase excellence in advice and celebrate just how bright the future of advice is," Williamson said.

"Congratulations to the 2021 FS Power50."

You can view the full list of FS Power50 advisers for 2021 here.

