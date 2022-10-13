CEFC, Grok Ventures back solar tech firm

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has joined Mike Cannon-Brookes' Grok Ventures in backing an Australian company commercialising technology that could drastically cut costs and increase efficiency of solar panels.

The CEFC and Main Sequence Ventures led SunDrive's $21 million Series A round along with Grok Ventures and Blackbird Ventures. The CEFC committed $7 million through its Innovation Fund, managed by Virescent Ventures.

SunDrive has patented technology that replaced silver with copper to improve solar panel efficiency. Because copper is "nearly 100 times cheaper than silver and far more abundant, the switch to copper has the potential to improve solar panel uptake by driving down costs," CEFC noted.

"Demand for renewable energy generation continues to grow as the world strives to reach net zero by 2050," said CEFC chief executive Ian Learmonth.

"Solar power represents one of the most efficient ways to reduce emissions from the energy sector and fill the gap in supply from the retirement of coal-fired power stations."

CEFC cites information from the World Silver Survey stating that the solar PV industry consumes approximately 10% of the world's silver, and 20% of total industrial demand. The demand for silver is expected to increase as uptake of solar power continues to increase.

"The solar cells needed to decarbonize the world will need to be more efficient, cheaper and scalable than they are today," SunDrive co-founder and chief executive Vince Allen.

"The use of silver is the common denominator and is holding back the rapid advancements needed to transition to a solar powered electric world."

Using more widely available resources like copper reduces the likelihood that silver will be mined from lower quality ores which have higher emissions, CEFC said.

"Increasing panel efficiency and shifting to more abundant materials before constraints on silver and other materials limit industry growth is critical to improving the uptake of solar PV in Australia and around the world," Virescent Ventures managing partner Ben Gust said.

The CEFC has committed $1.5 billion to large scale solar projects with a generating capacity of 2.1 GW, as well as supporting solar PV technology like Sunman's innovative eArc solar panels.

Separately, the CEFC has also committed up to $30 million to a hybrid sustainable grazing model, with the goal of delivering carbon credits alongside enhanced biodiversity protection and sustainable red meat production.

The Wyuna Regenerative Agriculture Investment Fund has also secured a $30 million commitment from global industrial property company Goodman Group, and $5 million from the Wyuna Founders.

Wyuna Regenerative Agriculture, co-founded by GreenPoint and Steve Green, undertakes large-scale regeneration with a focus on carbon sequestration, sustainable food production and improved biodiversity. As part of the fund strategy, Wyuna will seek to generate high-quality land-based Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), by changing reducing or removing factors that suppress vegetation growth, including from land clearing and over grazing.

Wyuna is seeking to expand the fund's existing 100,000-acre landholding to 500,000 acres. CEFC noted that its sustainable land management strategies will include 'responsive grazing' strategies, satellite monitoring of ground cover and feed availability, state-of-the-art imaging technology to monitor vegetation and biodiversity improvements, and a focus on improving soil carbon across rangeland areas of Australia.

"Co-locating sustainable livestock production with high integrity carbon projects creates operational and environmental synergies," CEFC investment director Michael Di Russo said.

"The creation of an ACCU revenue stream can strengthen on-farm financial resilience while also delivering broader biodiversity and sustainability co-benefits for farming communities."

CEFC cited analysis from the Climateworks Centre that says that Australia could need to sequester an estimated 96 to 344 million tonnes of carbon annually by 2050. Almost half Australia's land mass is used for grazing on native vegetation and modified pastures, "pointing to substantial opportunities for carbon abatement," CEFC said.