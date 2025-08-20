CEDA calls for 'seamless economy' reforms as Roundtable begins

A new report from the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) has called on the government to kick off a new wave of seamless economy reforms and boost its National Productivity Fund.

Towards a more seamless Australian economy called on the government to deliver a new seamless national economy agreement with the states and territories and pay them to implement reforms.

"These recommendations should form part of the outcomes of the government's Economic Reform Roundtable as part of a series of quick wins to streamline regulation across the economy," CEDA head of research Andrew Barker said.

"Our report identifies nine priority areas ripe for updating that could unlock billions of dollars in economic benefits. Better data sharing alone could boost the economy by up to $10 billion."

CEDA said the original seamless national economy agreement between 2009-13 delivered an estimated $6 billion in annual benefits to the economy.

The Productivity Commission estimates the Australian Consumer Law alone benefits the economy by $880 million a year.

"Frictions that prevent firms from operating across Australia restrict competition, raise costs, reduce choice and constrain labour mobility," Barker said.

"But this is more than a simplistic call to cut red tape. The economy has become much more digital and service-based in the last 15 years. Constraints on sharing data across borders have become even more damaging."

CEDA said more Australian businesses need to become more globally competitive and those that are solely domestic need to become more cost effective.

"Reducing barriers for people to move to better jobs can also boost productivity by better matching skills to jobs," Barker said.

"To enable this, regulations should be streamlined across a range of sectors affecting many areas of Australians' lives."

The CEDA report said the National Competition Policy agreement reached late last year could provide a framework for a new agreement.

However, it said the scale of funding needed is likely to exceed the $900 million available under the government's new National Productivity Fund, saying national occupational licensing alone is likely to require hundreds of millions of dollars.

"A reinvigorated seamless approach won't solve all the issues in Commonwealth-State relations, but a concerted drive to streamline regulation can lift our economic dynamism and productivity," Barker said.

"The government should use this reform roundtable to shape an agenda of both quick wins in areas like regulation, and longer-term reform priorities that will take time to achieve, such as broad-based structural tax reform.

"Our seamless economy proposals outline a clear plan for some achievable and beneficial quick wins."

This comes after Treasurer Jim Chalmers kicked off the Economic Reform Roundtable yesterday. The event will run until the August 21.

During his opening remarks, Chalmers said there were three main objectives for the Roundtable: to make the economy more productive over time, to make the nation more resilient in a more contested world, and sustainable Budget repair.

"The timing for this gathering couldn't be better; the responsibility couldn't be bigger. In fact, it's hard to recall a time when the balance between opportunity and uncertainty was so finely poised as it seems now," Chalmers said.

"Between the progress we've made and the productivity we need to sustain it in uncertain times. We've had four major economic shocks in less than two decades. What used to be punctuation points marking the end and beginning of long periods of calm has become a near permanent state of upheaval."

Chalmers said the aim of the Roundtable is to walk away with specific ideas for reforms that can be enacted quickly, as well as those which the government can work towards.

"To make the most of this opportunity we need your concrete ideas, we need you to be specific. We need to be able to pay for them. We need you to be willing to test them with others in this room. We need you to be willing to compromise and find common ground," Chalmers told attendees.

"This is all about building consensus and building momentum. Which means going beyond our own narrow, sectional or commercial interests and serving the national economic interest. This is an ambitious group, an ambitious government, an ambitious agenda."