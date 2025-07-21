CC Capital drags feet on Insignia takeover bid

CC Capital Partners continues to drag its feet on making an official takeover offer for Insignia Financial, surpassing the two-week timeframe it promised it would make a binding bid within.

The announcement released on the ASX this morning states that Insignia's board and its financial and legal advisers are "continuing to engage in discussions with CC Capital in connection with the proposal".

"There is no certainty that the ongoing discussions will result in any transaction being put to Insignia Financial shareholders for their consideration. Insignia Financial will continue to keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations," Insignia said.

On July 1, CC Capital said it "continues to actively work towards making a binding bid for the company".

Specifically, CC Capital said it was finalising financing and investment committee approvals - a process that is expected to be completed in two weeks - which was July 14.

Bain Capital withdrew its bid for Insignia in May while Brookfield Capital Partners dropped out after making a single offer in February.

Private equity firm CC Capital was founded in 2016 by Chinh Chu and Douglas Newton. Its portfolio includes annuities and indexed universal life products Fidelity & Guaranty Life provider, commercial data and analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet, and investment technology and advisory solutions firm Wilshire.

Insignia recently finalised the outsourcing of about 1300 staff who worked in the master trust business to SS&C Technologies after striking a deal in February.

Staff working in administration, technology and digital teams that support Insignia's master trust business officially moved to SS&C.

Insignia said members, employers and advisers will continue to engage with their existing contacts without any disruption, ensuring continuity of service, operations and product knowledge.