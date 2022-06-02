Cbus takes 10% stake in major wind project

Cbus has acquired a 10% interest in a local offshore wind project owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The industry fund acquired the stake in Star of the South, Australia's largest offshore wind project majority owned by CIP via its flagship fund, CI IV. This is Cbus' first direct investment in offshore wind in Australia.

Star of the South is to be located off the south coast of Gippsland in Victoria, with a capacity of up to 2.2 GW.

Cbus said the new partnership demonstrates confidence in Victoria's offshore wind sector, with Star of the South "forging the way for a new local industry to deliver a clean energy boost, create thousands of jobs and reduce carbon emissions".

Star of the South alone has the potential to power around 1.2 million homes and supply up to 20% of Victoria's electricity needs while creating jobs and investment in the Gippsland region, the fund added.

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said: "Star of the South is a landmark investment for Australian superannuation into the local offshore wind sector."

"Cbus is excited to be partnering with CIP, one of the world's largest and most successful developers of offshore wind, while helping to pioneer the offshore wind industry in Australia. Star of the South will support, establish and grow the offshore wind industry in Australia, while assisting the Victorian government's commitment to a net-zero emissions economy."

"CIP is pleased to continue to strengthen our long-term partnership with Cbus, a superannuation fund that shares a similar perspective as CIP on the importance of clean energy resources," CIP partner Michael Hannibal said.

Combining CIP's industrial background and international experience within offshore wind with Cbus' local experience, Hannibal said the partnership will enable the provision of renewable power to Victorian homes and businesses and contribute to reaching Victoria's decarbonisation targets.

"The transaction highlights the significant potential of offshore wind in Australia, with the opportunity for Victoria to be a leader in the significant global growth of offshore wind," he said.