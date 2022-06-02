Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Cbus takes 10% stake in major wind project

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUN 2022   12:30PM

Cbus has acquired a 10% interest in a local offshore wind project owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The industry fund acquired the stake in Star of the South, Australia's largest offshore wind project majority owned by CIP via its flagship fund, CI IV. This is Cbus' first direct investment in offshore wind in Australia.

Star of the South is to be located off the south coast of Gippsland in Victoria, with a capacity of up to 2.2 GW.

Cbus said the new partnership demonstrates confidence in Victoria's offshore wind sector, with Star of the South "forging the way for a new local industry to deliver a clean energy boost, create thousands of jobs and reduce carbon emissions".

Star of the South alone has the potential to power around 1.2 million homes and supply up to 20% of Victoria's electricity needs while creating jobs and investment in the Gippsland region, the fund added.

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said: "Star of the South is a landmark investment for Australian superannuation into the local offshore wind sector."

"Cbus is excited to be partnering with CIP, one of the world's largest and most successful developers of offshore wind, while helping to pioneer the offshore wind industry in Australia. Star of the South will support, establish and grow the offshore wind industry in Australia, while assisting the Victorian government's commitment to a net-zero emissions economy."

"CIP is pleased to continue to strengthen our long-term partnership with Cbus, a superannuation fund that shares a similar perspective as CIP on the importance of clean energy resources," CIP partner Michael Hannibal said.

Combining CIP's industrial background and international experience within offshore wind with Cbus' local experience, Hannibal said the partnership will enable the provision of renewable power to Victorian homes and businesses and contribute to reaching Victoria's decarbonisation targets.

"The transaction highlights the significant potential of offshore wind in Australia, with the opportunity for Victoria to be a leader in the significant global growth of offshore wind," he said.

Read more: CbusCIPMichael HannibalKristian Fok
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus to sell corporate art collection
EQT reveals most popular fund launches
LUCRF Super executive joins Cbus
BUSSQ appoints new chair
Cbus announces changes to admin fees, premiums
Cbus executive named ESSSuper chief
Super's defense against economic volatility
Super funds back Say on Climate
Cbus hires retirement, product governance leads
Vale Tom McDonald

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.