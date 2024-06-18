Cbus recruits chief risk officer from Crown

Cbus recruits chief risk officer from CrownBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 18 JUN 2024 12:30PM
Cbus has hired a new chief risk officer from Crown Resorts to replace Wade Martin.
Martha Georgiou joins the $90 billion superannuation fund after finishing up as group executive general manager of compliance and regulatory affairs at Crown.
Prior to Crown, she spent nearly 20 years at major banks working in senior roles across risk and compliance functions.
Georgiou was previously the chief compliance officer for conduct and regulatory relationships at Westpac and before that looked after the consumer bank's risk functions.
She worked at NAB for 15 years in compliance roles that included global markets, and institutional banking. Georgiou also held roles in the public and government sector, including as a ministerial adviser for the Attorney General.
Martin left Cbus late last year after nearly 11 years to join UniSuper in February.
Cbus deputy chief executive Marianne Walker said: "Martha brings to the role nearly 30 years of significant commercial and leadership experience across financial services, regulatory and government and oversight of various risk management, compliance and regulatory affairs functions. Martha joins the executive team and we look forward to her contribution and strategic insights."
Georgiou said she looks forward to "bringing my experience to lead the critical areas of risk management, compliance and governance."
"Cbus members benefit from the fund having a strong and robust risk framework and I will be focussed on reinforcing and enhancing that framework."
Deputy chief investment officer Alexandra Campbell recently resigned from her role after four years with the fund.
Campbell was initially appointed as head of infrastructure and was then promoted to head of private markets and deputy investments chief.
