Cbus overhauls climate change reporting

Cbus has updated its climate change roadmap to meet its 2030 target of reducing emissions by 45%, including a change in reporting for portfolio emissions that sees the fund's reported emissions reductions restated to reflect real-world outcomes.

The fund will focus on "real world" reductions to hit its target and has changed its reporting to reflect fluctuations in asset enterprise values to ensure that carbon intensity reductions are not overstated.

Cbus said the fund has adopted the methodology proposed by the European Union (EU) in its minimum standards for EU Climate Transition Benchmarks and EU Paris-Aligned Benchmarks.

That approach addresses the potential "overstating effect that movements in asset valuations of a growing fund can have" on reported carbon intensity reduction, Cbus head of responsible investment Ros McKay said.

"As the saying goes, you cannot manage what you don't measure, but you also have to measure the right things," McKay said.

"At face value we had a 37% reduction against our 2019 baseline, but adjusting for asset valuations, we calculate our real-world emissions reduction since 2019 to be a more modest, but still significant, 10.79%.

"The transparency that we now have in this measure is liberating. It gives us a clearer view of the road to achieve 45%. We will be more certain that we have fulsomely discharged our duty to our members when we get there."

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said the new roadmap marks a shift from setting targets and measuring emissions to "accelerating the hard work of real world impact."

"As investors we need to acknowledge that reducing emissions over the next eight years to meet our 2030 target of a 45% reduction in real world emissions is going to take a lot of hard work and dedication," Fok said.

"Cbus is well and truly up to the challenge. We have made changes to how we measure and view emissions across the portfolio so members can have confidence in the progress we are making."

As part of the third iteration of its Climate Change Roadmap, Cbus will launch a push on embodied carbon in the built environment sector. Embodied carbon means CO2 emissions created during the manufacture of building materials such as cement and steel, the transport of those materials to the job site, and the construction practices used.

Cbus will engage with its property managers on plans to reduce embodied carbon by 40% by 2030 and hit net zero by 2050.

"Embodied carbon has been a somewhat vexing issue, with global building stock set to double by 2050," Fok said.

"It is also where we see immense opportunities to reduce real world emissions.

"Leaning on our experience with Cbus Property and the knowledge of our construction industry stakeholders and directors, we are well placed to deploy capital into innovative projects across the built environment."

Cbus notes that the built environment accounts for 39% of Australia's emissions, with embodied emissions accounting for 11% on their own.

"We are on the lookout for opportunities to invest in new manufacturing and construction practices, the repurposing and upgrading of existing building stock and the recycling of construction materials. The embodied carbon sector is in the starting gates, and we can see opportunities to invest in solutions and projects that will generate strong returns and support the industries that are important to Cbus members," Fok said.