Cbus names head of infrastructure

The $54 billion industry superannuation fund has hired from AustralianSuper to appoint its new head of infrastructure.

Cbus will welcome Alexandra Campbell to the role, bringing extensive experience in the infrastructure sector across both funds management and superannuation.

She joins from AustralianSuper where she has served as a senior investment director since September 2018, assisting in the management of a $20 billion infrastructure portfolio.

Campbell replaces Diana Cllebaut who resigned earlier this year to take up a similar role with TCorp, joining as head of real assets.

Campbell was a founding principal of the recently shuttered Bennelong boutique, Avoca Investment Management.

She is also a former senior executive at Hastings Funds Management and was previously a senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills. Campbell has also held a number of board positions, including sitting on those of NSW Ports, Perth Airport and Metro Transport Sydney.

Commenting on Campbell's appointment, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said she joins the fund with "significant runs on the board".

"We are very pleased that she will be devoting her considerable talents to managing infrastructure investments on behalf of our 750,000 members," he said.

Campbell will build on the success of the fund's internalised infrastructure team, Cbus portfolio head of private markets Grant Harrison said.

"Cbus is one of the leading super funds for infrastructure investment in Australia. We couldn't be more pleased that Alex has chosen to lead this high-performing team," Harrison said.

Likewise, Campbell said she is delighted to be joining Cbus.

"Undoubtedly this is a challenging time for markets, but this also gives rise to valuable investment opportunities," she said.

"I know Cbus is keen to partner with governments and other funds to source unique and innovative investment opportunities, and I am excited to be involved."