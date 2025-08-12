Cbus, MLC, AMP Super pump more into Atmos Renewables

Cbus, MLC and AMP Super have contributed to a $400 million capital raise for Atmos Renewables, which will support two landmark developments and the creation of some 70 jobs.

Atmos was acquired by First Sentier's Igneo Infrastructure Partners in March 2021 and will maintain decision-making control of Atmos. However, through the capital raise, Cbus has taken an equity stake in the renewables platform.

Atmos has 18 renewable assets, with a combined capacity of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) - enough to power about 775,000 homes or a city larger than Adelaide.

Its projects span the National Electricity Market (NEM) and Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) across most states, Cbus said.

As part of the agreement, Cbus will commit $220 million to the 100 megawatts (MW)/400 megawatt hours (MWh) Merredin Battery Energy Storage System (MBESS) in Western Australia, Atmos' first greenfield development and battery project to reach financial close.

It is expected to create 70 jobs during construction and enhance regional grid stability and energy security, with operations expected to begin by mid-2027.

Meanwhile, the full acquisition of the 316MW Hornsdale Wind Farm in South Australia will increase Atmos' stake from 23.4% to 100%, further strengthening its contracted income base.

"Atmos is a great example of our mid-market platform strategy and offering co-investment opportunities to Cbus, MLC and AMP Super to support value-accretive growth," Igneo Australia head Danny Latham said.

"This collaboration highlights the quality of the Atmos platform and our commitment to assisting clients in meeting their investment and responsible investment goals."

Cbus chief investment officer Leigh Gavin said the superannuation fund is looking forward to supporting the energy transition with the partnership.

"Atmos' geographic diversity, long-term contracts and potential development pipeline make it a highly attractive investment," Gavin said.

"First and foremost, we believe this investment will stack up on returns but also has the additional benefit of supporting a sustainable energy future for Australians.

"Atmos' leadership in wind, solar, and now energy storage, under Igneo's management, makes them ideal partners as we continue our commitment to renewable energy and support for Australia's energy transition.

"As well as providing long-term investment returns, the investment supports Australia's renewable energy industry, a sector that employs many Cbus members. And importantly our portfolio gains more exposure to Australia's energy transition via a diverse range of renewable energy assets."

As at March 31, Cbus has invested over $2.1 billion in renewable infrastructure.