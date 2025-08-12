Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Cbus, MLC, AMP Super pump more into Atmos Renewables

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 12 AUG 2025   12:32PM

Cbus, MLC and AMP Super have contributed to a $400 million capital raise for Atmos Renewables, which will support two landmark developments and the creation of some 70 jobs.

Atmos was acquired by First Sentier's Igneo Infrastructure Partners in March 2021 and will maintain decision-making control of Atmos. However, through the capital raise, Cbus has taken an equity stake in the renewables platform.

Atmos has 18 renewable assets, with a combined capacity of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) - enough to power about 775,000 homes or a city larger than Adelaide.

Its projects span the National Electricity Market (NEM) and Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) across most states, Cbus said.

As part of the agreement, Cbus will commit $220 million to the 100 megawatts (MW)/400 megawatt hours (MWh) Merredin Battery Energy Storage System (MBESS) in Western Australia, Atmos' first greenfield development and battery project to reach financial close.

It is expected to create 70 jobs during construction and enhance regional grid stability and energy security, with operations expected to begin by mid-2027.

Meanwhile, the full acquisition of the 316MW Hornsdale Wind Farm in South Australia will increase Atmos' stake from 23.4% to 100%, further strengthening its contracted income base.

"Atmos is a great example of our mid-market platform strategy and offering co-investment opportunities to Cbus, MLC and AMP Super to support value-accretive growth," Igneo Australia head Danny Latham said.

"This collaboration highlights the quality of the Atmos platform and our commitment to assisting clients in meeting their investment and responsible investment goals."

Cbus chief investment officer Leigh Gavin said the superannuation fund is looking forward to supporting the energy transition with the partnership.

"Atmos' geographic diversity, long-term contracts and potential development pipeline make it a highly attractive investment," Gavin said.

"First and foremost, we believe this investment will stack up on returns but also has the additional benefit of supporting a sustainable energy future for Australians.

"Atmos' leadership in wind, solar, and now energy storage, under Igneo's management, makes them ideal partners as we continue our commitment to renewable energy and support for Australia's energy transition.

"As well as providing long-term investment returns, the investment supports Australia's renewable energy industry, a sector that employs many Cbus members. And importantly our portfolio gains more exposure to Australia's energy transition via a diverse range of renewable energy assets."

As at March 31, Cbus has invested over $2.1 billion in renewable infrastructure.

Read more: CbusAMP SuperAtmos RenewablesLeigh GavinNational Electricity MarketDanny LathamFirst SentierIgneo Infrastructure Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus deputy chief executive resigns
Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment
Cbus closes corporate super plan
MySuper delivers 10.3% in FY25
First Sentier establishes new home for affiliates
Cbus, Rest deliver 'strong' returns amid heightened volatility
AMP hit with multiple court filings
Small industry super funds beat giants on trust, service, value
Pacific Current Group appoints new chair
ASIC tells super: 'You have everything you need to not fail'

Editor's Choice

Insignia offloads IOOF Alliances to Entireti

KARREN VERGARA
Entireti has acquired IOOF Alliances, a provider of support services for AFSLs, from Insignia Financial for an undisclosed sum.

IFM Investors enters student accommodation arena

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IFM Investors is dipping its toes into the student accommodation sector, acquiring assets at Curtin University from InfraRed Capital Partners.

ETF Shares awards fund administration mandate

MATTHEW WAI
Following its launch earlier this year, ETF Shares has selected Apex Group to provide end-to-end fund administration and custodian services.

Pacific Equity Partners takes stake in data centres

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pacific Equity Partners will buy 75% of Spark New Zealand's data centre business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media