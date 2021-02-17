Cbus hires new group executive

The $60 billion industry super fund for the construction and building sector has expanded its leadership team with a new hire.

Kristin Miller has been appointed as group executive, people and culture.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kristin Miller to the leadership team at Cbus, Kristin is joining the fund as it continues to grow by all measures," Cbus chief executive Justin Arter said.

"Kristin will bring to our executive extensive international and local experience in people and culture roles where she has successfully led teams to deliver cultural and operational transformation."

The position has been newly added to the group executive level, which Arter said is a reflection of the fund prioritising people and culture.

"As Cbus continues its transformation process of building greater direct control of our investment activities and of our member and employer advice and services, Kristin will lead the positioning of our people at Cbus for the continuation of that transformation," Arter said.

Miller has held human resources roles at BlackRock, AllianceBernstein, Morgan Stanley and Macquarie Group.

She joins Cbus from Noble Group, where Miller was group head of human resources, based in Hong Kong. She is returning to Melbourne after 15 years in Hong Kong to join Cbus.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Cbus executive team in this important role at such a critical time of growth for the fund and for industry super funds in general," Miller said.

"I believe that with Cbus' strong member focused culture and depth of talent, we are well positioned to take advantage of the many opportunities ahead of us."

She will commence in the role on February 22.

Earlier this month, Cbus hired three new investment heads. John Longo will be Cbus's head of property, joining from Australian Super where he was a senior investment director for four years.

The fund also appointed James Crawford its head of equity portfolio construction and Serge Allaire as head of private equity.