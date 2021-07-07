Cbus hires from APRA

The head of investment risk at APRA is taking on a newly created role at the $63 billion industry fund.

Mark Ferguson joined Cbus this week as its head of total portfolio management; a new role in support of the fund's efforts to internalise investments. About 35% of the fund's investments are managed in-house currently.

Ferguson was with the regulator for just shy of two years, having been appointed in September 2019. Prior to that, he served more than five years at AustralianSuper as a portfolio manager.

At Cbus, Ferguson will have responsibility for asset allocation, capital markets and portfolio execution, and its quantitative solutions teams.

"Mark brings particularly strong expertise in currency, asset allocation process design, risk management, and overlay management. Alongside extensive experience in investments strategy, superannuation and with regulation, providing a unique perspective for Cbus," Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said.

"This appointment further strengthens Cbus' overall investment capability and continues our strategy to build our level of expertise in-house. This enables Cbus to respond quickly to opportunities and negotiate directly for the best investment outcomes for our members."

Ferguson, who has also held roles with Qantas Super, QIC and Perpetual, brings more than 25 years' experience in financial services.

Of his appointment, he said: "I'm delighted to be joining a super fund that is so focused on generating the best investment outcomes for its members."

"My experience and outlook strongly align with Cbus' investment objectives for their members, and I look forward to contributing to the consolidation and enhancement of its history of top-quartile performance."

The fund estimates its in-housing strategy has saved members about $400 million in investment fees over the last four years.