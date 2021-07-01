NEWS
Superannuation

Cbus expecting 19% returns for year

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUL 2021   12:45PM

The industry fund is expecting to cap off the financial year with 19% returns, on the back of strong markets and a 1.5% to 2% alpha contribution.

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok yesterday said the 19% expected return was a "remarkable turnaround" from the FY20 when Cbus's MySuper delivered 0.75% for the 12 months.

Of the 1.5% to 2% portfolio-wide alpha, nearly 1% came from active management in the equities allocation.

During the year, Cbus invested about $700 million in capital raisings from ASX-listed companies affected by lockdowns. It also expanded its direct lending to construction companies and maintained an overweight to equities.

This is an unusual year in superannuation funds' returns, in that the average fund is expected to return 20% versus the historic returns of 8.5% p.a. for 10 years, according to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

Fok said the fund expects to beat its objective of CPI plus 3.25% but future returns will be lower than this last financial year's 19%.

"We're anticipating single-digit returns, lower than our previous long-term forecasts..." he said.

Cbus manages about 35% of its $65 billion in assets in-house, and is looking to hire in operations.

Aware Super joins APG in Spanish property firm

KANIKA SOOD
The industry fund has bought a stake in a firm in the Spanish residential rental market, joining Dutch pension fund APG as an equal shareholder.

Robinhood hit with record-breaking fine

KARREN VERGARA
Trading platform Robinhood has been slapped with a US$70 million fine, deemed to be the largest financial penalty handed down by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations

KARREN VERGARA
The regulators issued a firm reminder to trustees and financial advisers to heed the new law that limits the charges on superannuation advice.

UHNWs drive record luxury real estate demand

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to research from Knight Frank, it's never been a better time to be a property developer or real estate agent catering to the needs of the super-rich.

