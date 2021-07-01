Cbus expecting 19% returns for year

The industry fund is expecting to cap off the financial year with 19% returns, on the back of strong markets and a 1.5% to 2% alpha contribution.

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok yesterday said the 19% expected return was a "remarkable turnaround" from the FY20 when Cbus's MySuper delivered 0.75% for the 12 months.

Of the 1.5% to 2% portfolio-wide alpha, nearly 1% came from active management in the equities allocation.

During the year, Cbus invested about $700 million in capital raisings from ASX-listed companies affected by lockdowns. It also expanded its direct lending to construction companies and maintained an overweight to equities.

This is an unusual year in superannuation funds' returns, in that the average fund is expected to return 20% versus the historic returns of 8.5% p.a. for 10 years, according to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

Fok said the fund expects to beat its objective of CPI plus 3.25% but future returns will be lower than this last financial year's 19%.

"We're anticipating single-digit returns, lower than our previous long-term forecasts..." he said.

Cbus manages about 35% of its $65 billion in assets in-house, and is looking to hire in operations.