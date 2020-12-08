Cbus expands clean-energy holdings

Cbus has completed the acquisition of a renewable energy asset with the help of a consortium.

The partnership with Capital Dynamics and other investors acquired a direct undisclosed interest in two solar photovoltaic (the process of converting light to electricity) projects from LS Power, a US firm operating in power generation and energy infrastructure.

The investment is made via Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy Infrastructure strategy, which invests in renewable energy technology focused on utility-scale and distributed generation, solar, wind and storage.

The portfolio includes a 100% interest in Centinela Solar Energy located in Imperial County, California and a 30% interest in Arlington Valley Solar Energy II located in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Two years ago, Cbus invested $100 million in a renewable energy portfolio as part of a co-investment with a Dutch fund.

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said: "This is a significant investment for Cbus, providing our members with strong risk-adjusted returns, underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements with an investment-grade counterparty. There is also the opportunity to optimise the assets alongside the deep experience of the Capital Dynamics management team."

"The investment aligns with our commitment to sustainability and reducing emissions, while building on our direct investment strategy to deliver stronger returns for our members."

The $57 billion super fund has also partnered with Brookfield, the US-based entity managing the pooled-fund partnership, to invest in the built-environment space, also for an undisclosed amount.

Fok said as a cornerstone investor, the super fund aims to capitalise on areas that have been accelerated by the pandemic, such as digital connectivity, liveability and sustainability.

"The disruption caused by COVID-19 has rapidly changed the way businesses operate, with increased reliance on technology and innovative business models as more people work from home," he said.