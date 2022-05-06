Newspaper icon
Cbus executive named ESSSuper chief

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022   12:44PM

Following the exit of Mark Puli in January, ESSSuper has named its new chief in Cbus group executive Robbie Campo.

Campo will assume the top job at the $35 billion government fund in July.

She was appointed following an extensive recruitment process and was selected from a strong field of candidates, the ESSSuper board said.

Campo is currently group executive - brand, engagement, advocacy and product at Cbus, a role she's held since 2017.

She has extensive experience in superannuation, with previous roles including a five-year tenure as deputy chief executive of Industry Super Australia.

The ESSSuper board said Campo has the skills and experience to drive the fund's success and next phase of growth.

"Robbie will bring deep experience and capability to the fund's strategic and operational goals combined with a demonstrated commitment to long term value creation and our member centric and high-performance culture," ESSSuper board president Joan Fitzpatrick said.

"Our members will benefit greatly from Robbie's wealth of experience in strategy, innovation, member engagement, communication and managing large transformation programs, all gained through her many years as an executive and through her non-executive director roles."

Commenting on her appointment, Campo said she is looking forward to working hard for the fund's 128,000 members.

"I am excited and feel privileged to be appointed to lead the ESSSuper team in delivering the very best retirement outcomes for Victoria's emergency services and state employees," Campo said.

"ESSSuper is a unique and important super fund, serving those who have served the Victorian community throughout their working lives."

She added that she is committed to ensuring that ESSSuper continues to be a leading fund and trusted by its members to deliver them the best outcomes in retirement.

"I look forward to working with the board, executive, team members and key stakeholders to guide the fund through its next chapter, supporting members achieve their retirement goals and meeting stakeholder expectations," she said.

In joining, she replaces Puli who left at the beginning of the year to join MLC Life's group insurance business. Acting in the role since has been David Daley, ESSSuper's general manager, member engagement.

"David has done a fabulous job and we are fortunate that the fund has such depth of talent in its leadership team," Fitzpatrick acknowledged.

Read more: ESSSuperCbusMark PuliRobbie CampoDavid DaleyIndustry Super AustraliaJoan FitzpatrickMLC Life
