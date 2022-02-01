NEWS
Investment

Cbus, Dexus acquire Perth assets

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 1 FEB 2022   12:01PM

Cbus and Dexus have executed agreements to acquire a 33.3% interest in the Jandakot joint venture, which holds the Jandakot Airport and industrial precinct in Perth, Western Australia.

Jandakot Airport is the major general aviation airport in Western Australia, opened in 1963.

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said he is excited by opportunities for further industrial and logistics development on the airport site.

"We are delighted to be investing with Dexus in this high-quality property opportunity," MFok said.

Fok noted that the airport, along with its industrial and logistics development pipeline, is ideal for Cbus' growing direct property portfolio, adding that the fund looks forward to seeing this investment deliver for members well into the future.

"We were attracted to this opportunity as it provides a large-scale investment that on completion of development will comprise an industrial and logistic estate with over 700,000m2 of accommodation," he said.

"The property has the benefit of established infrastructure, including an airport, existing modern leased industrial and logistic assets and significant development potential which is expected to enhance returns in future."

Alexandra Campbell, Cbus  head of private markets and infrastructure, added the investment provides Cbus with the opportunity to both partner with Dexus and benefit from the Dexus industrial development platform which will be critical in securing and retaining tenants.

"This investment is in line with our strategy to increase our direct property investments via joint ventures with a select number of partners," Campbell said.

"Both of our organisations have runs on the board when it comes to leading some of Australia's most significant developments.

"The future development of the Jandakot Airport will unleash opportunities for West Australian industrial and logistics businesses, creating both new construction jobs and ongoing work for the local community."

VIEW COMMENTS

