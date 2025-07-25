Newspaper icon
Cbus deputy chief executive resigns

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUL 2025   12:50PM

Cbus deputy chief executive and chief people officer Marianne Walker has stepped down from the super fund.

A Cbus spokesperson told Financial Standard Walker will depart in September.

"Marianne Walker has decided to leave the fund in early September to concentrate on spending more time with her family," the spokesperson said.

"We thank Marianne for her dedication to Cbus members and wish her all the best."

Cbus has not confirmed succession plans yet.

Walker assumed the role of deputy chief executive in June 2023 after joining the fund in 2019.

Prior to joining Cbus, Walker was executive director of customer support at the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services and provided executive leadership in industries including finance, logistics, utilities, energy and banking.

This is the second C-suite exit Cbus has seen this year after chief investment officer Brett Chatfield left the fund in April.

Chatfield has worked at Cbus for more than a decade before leaving to commence as chief investment officer for a large family office.

It has been a tumultuous year for the $100 billion super fund after an independent review by Deloitte back in December 2024 found little evidence to suggest Cbus' pricey relationship with the CFMEU is in the best financial interests of members.

It also found the fund's processes for determining the propriety of board directors are lacking.

Cbus has also come under fire from ASIC for claims handling delays which the regulator alleges impacted 6500 members.

