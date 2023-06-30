Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Cbus delivers strong returns, grapples property headwinds

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 30 JUN 2023   12:44PM

Cbus is poised to deliver solid results for its members this year, forecasting a return of about 8.5%, according to newly appointed chief investment officer Brett Chatfield.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Chatfield credited the result to a combination of strong performance from equities and private markets, particularly unlisted infrastructure.

However, one sector hasn't seen the same success - property.

"Property is on track for a moderative negative return which has had a small impact on total return," Chatfield said.

He attributed the softness to rising cap rates and increasing vacancies, especially in office spaces due to the proliferation of work from home.

Nonetheless, around 18 months ago, Cbus pivoted slightly towards retail property, resulting in a deliberate underweight status in office space compared to the index. The fund acquired stakes in Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast and Macquarie Centre in Sydney.

Cbus has also been "more focused" on Australia rather than offshore, given that offshore property, particularly in the US, has been noticeably weaker.

As of May 31, the APRA MySuper index for Australian listed property, the S&P/ASX 300 A-REIT, yielded a one-year return of 2.25%. In contrast, the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed ex Australia Rental index, the indices applied for international unlisted property, registered a -17.1% downturn over the same period.

Despite the property sector underperformance, Chatfield is satisfied with the fund's investment performance.

"Notwithstanding headwinds in property, the result is shaping up to be a very good absolute return, particularly in an environment of high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine War, and issues in the US regional banking system," he said.

Chatfield emphasised that Cbus would maintain its strategic commitment to property, underscoring its important role within the fund's long-term portfolio.

"Property remains a very important part of the long-term portfolio, it's been a competitive advantage for us for many years; we won't be reducing the weight," he said.

"In any asset class, where there is headwinds and softness, it's often the best time to be taking advantage of opportunities."

Currently, Cbus has elevated levels of cash due to its defensive stance across its portfolio, readying to seize new prospects as they emerge. Though, the fund has its eyes fixed on credit and infrastructure.

Chatfield notes that Cbus has been "quite active" in the credit space, with the fund's internal investment team identifying opportunities in the property construction financing.

Infrastructure has also been an asset class of interest for Cbus, pursuing offshore opportunities, primarily in data centres and the telecommunications sector.

Looking forward, Chatfield reiterated Cbus' intention to continue expanding its capacity to internally manage assets. Currently, about 40% of the fund's assets are internally managed, and its goal is to increase this to at least 50% in the coming years.

The fund is also aiming to extend its dynamic asset allocation process by incorporating a broader range of investment options. He said a rigorous overhaul driven by the appointments of Mark Ferguson as head of total portfolio management and head of asset allocation Stewart Tan has resulted in promising early outcomes.

In a bid to generate alpha, Cbus is seeking to broaden its dynamic asset allocation process by building upon existing strategies while exploring new avenues.

"We're continuing to build out our dynamic asset allocation process which has yielded very good results, we want to extend the breadth of that program to have much more levers for potential alpha," he said.

"Broadening the levers of potential return within our asset allocation process is an ongoing focus area."

Read more: PropertyCbusBrett ChatfieldAPRAFinancial StandardMark FergusonMySuperStewart Tan
