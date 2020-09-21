Cbus chief technology officer departs

Cbus' chief technology officer has left the fund, taking up a role with the AFL.

Rob Pickering had been chief technology officer and digital officer at Cbus for almost three years.

"Rob Pickering will be leaving Cbus in mid-October. We thank him for his contribution to the fund and wish him well in his next endeavours," a spokesperson for the fund said.

In July, Pickering told Financial Standard that under his leadership the fund had been working to bring all of its third party digital assets in-house with the aim of increasing member engagement.

Taking to LinkedIn to share the news, Pickering said his new role would be as general manager of technology at the AFL.

"This comes with a tinge of sadness because of the success at Cbus over the last three years on delivering a whole of business transformation whilst growing the team out from nine people to almost 100 now," Pickering said in the post.

He added that he was confident the future was bright for Cbus.

Prior to his time with the super fund, Pickering was head of information technology at Open Universities Australia.