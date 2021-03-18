Cbus awards $240m mandate

The $60 billion industry super fund for the construction and building sectors has announced a new $240 million mandate.

Impax Asset Management has been awarded the mandate in a move focused on investing in opportunities arising from the transition away from fossil fuels.

Cbus recently announced its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions across its portfolio by 2050, with an interim target of a 45% reduction by 2030.

Impax is a UK-based specialist provider of environmentally focused investment strategies. This mandate sits within Cbus' climate change solutions allocation.

"The mandate is clearly aligned with the Cbus Climate Change Roadmap, this investment supports both our need to invest in solutions and our commitment of a 45% reduction in absolute carbon emissions by 2030," Cbus head of equity portfolio construction James Crawford said.

"It demonstrates our commitment to making great financial returns for our members and investing sustainably."

He added that the Impax strategy will invest in globally listed companies with exposure to products and services enabling mitigation of climate change.

"All portfolio companies are aligned with the Paris Agreement and are positioned to provide significant net CO2 savings," Crawford said.

"The strategy to invest in companies that will help provide solutions as well as investing in companies that will adapt to climate change has a clear link to Cbus' goal to safeguard member savings from climate related risks."

Impax senior portfolio manager Jon Foster said Impax is looking forward to partnering with Cbus on the mandate.

"Asset owners are increasingly prioritising climate change mitigation and considering climate risk in their investment decisions," he said.

"The Impax Climate Strategy responds to that need, but also to our belief that there are considerable investable opportunities as society adapts to the consequences of climate change. This is part of our wider philosophy that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by a variety of global sustainability challenges."