Cbus appoints member director

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 7 AUG 2025   11:36AM

An experienced director joins the Cbus board this month.

Stuart Gordon, state secretary of the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union (AMWU) South Australian branch, has joined the super fund's board of directors.

Gordon has a long association with industry super. He was a director of Print Super during the fund's merger with JUST Super to become Media Super before joining the Media Super board.

"He replaces Abha Devasia who we thank for her commitment to our members and to our people at Cbus as chair of the People, Culture & Remuneration Committee," the fund said in a LinkedIn post.

Gordon will become a member of the same committee and will also join the Member and Employer Growth Committee.

With a trade background in printing and finishing, he has held directorships in printing and media industry super funds between 2005 and 2019.

According to the Cbus website, he is a board member of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and proxy on the Construction Long Service Leave Board (CLSB). In these roles Gordon reviews investment performance, strategy, and risk and compliance. He is also the chair of the Manufacturing and Automotive Industry Skills Council and an SA Skills Commission member.

Cbus has over 925,000 members and manages $105 billion of superannuation savings as of June 30 this year.

