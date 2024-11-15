Newspaper icon
Cbus appoints head of advice

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 15 NOV 2024   12:43PM

Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

Matt King will be responsible for ensuring Cbus members have access to advice that meets their needs and supports them to achieve their best possible retirement, the fund said.

At CareSuper, he was head of financial advice, bringing years of experience in financial advice, retirement income strategy and super regulation.

King also brings financial advice and leadership experience from 16 years at National Australia Bank, and as head of financial advice at IOOF Holdings and at MLC.

The industry fund's deputy chief executive and chief member officer Marianne Walker said the recruit is an "outstanding" appointment.

"Importantly, It has been acknowledged that members who get advice are better off and Matt will be leading our offerings to our members as we encourage all members to seek advice and plan ahead for their retirement," she said.

King will lead the team at the industry fund for building and construction workers which has seen a 23% increase in the provision of personalised financial advice for retirement planning.

Cbus has just launched Advice Essentials Plus which aims to provide affordable financial advice to members and their spouse or partner.

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

