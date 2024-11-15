Cbus appoints head of advice

Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

Matt King will be responsible for ensuring Cbus members have access to advice that meets their needs and supports them to achieve their best possible retirement, the fund said.

At CareSuper, he was head of financial advice, bringing years of experience in financial advice, retirement income strategy and super regulation.

King also brings financial advice and leadership experience from 16 years at National Australia Bank, and as head of financial advice at IOOF Holdings and at MLC.

The industry fund's deputy chief executive and chief member officer Marianne Walker said the recruit is an "outstanding" appointment.

"Importantly, It has been acknowledged that members who get advice are better off and Matt will be leading our offerings to our members as we encourage all members to seek advice and plan ahead for their retirement," she said.

King will lead the team at the industry fund for building and construction workers which has seen a 23% increase in the provision of personalised financial advice for retirement planning.

Cbus has just launched Advice Essentials Plus which aims to provide affordable financial advice to members and their spouse or partner.